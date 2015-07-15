The Gloss Report: 8 exfoliating toners reviewed

6 / 9

Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Toning Lotion/Refiner

Feedback: “A year ago, I performed a skincare intervention - the number of steps in my day and night regimes was bordering on the ridiculous. One of the casualties of my new season downsize was my toner as to be honest, I didn’t think it was really doing anything that my cleanser wasn’t already. However, after testing this particular toner out and seeing the amount of grime removed on my cotton pad I’m thinking my decision may need revising. Well, for the summer anyway.

With my skin feeling particularly congested thanks to the recent stint of humidity and horrendously sweaty commuting conditions on the London Underground, this toner/exfoliator hybrid acted a great daily deep clean to satisfyingly swipe away any residual dirt and makeup that my cleanser had missed. My skin felt refreshed and super smooth afterwards, with zero tightness or dryness. It’s acted as a great way to soup up my summer skincare regime and made me perhaps more wary of applying blanket bans instead of adapting my regime to suit the seasons and my changing skin needs. It’s also made me start to think whether my cleanser may need an upgrade too…”

Reviewer: AM

Score: 9/10