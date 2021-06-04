The best body oils for silky soft skin

1 / 22

Body oil reviews

When we have a bit more time in on our hands the first thing we add into our beauty routine is a body oil – nothing quite compares to the hydrated, silky-soft feel it gives our skin. However not everyone is in agreement, with many people finding body oils greasy and not conducive to getting dressed – but that doesn't need to be the case; you just need to pick a natural body oil or a nourishing plant oil blend that sinks into skin rather than a petroleum-based oil that tends to sit on the surface.

The body oil people most commonly think of is Baby Oil, but if you're not a fan of this slippy formula it doesn't mean you need to rule out oils altogether. Baby Oil's main ingredient is petroleum-based mineral oil - which does indeed create a barrier as promised, helping skin to retain moisture, but it can be problematic for sensitive skins and potentially trap bacteria.

Mineral oil does appear to do a superb job of making skin look and feel soft and silken but isn't as hydrating longterm as natural oils. In the name of beauty research we put some of the market's finest body oils to the test.