The Gloss Report: Cream and bar deodorants

4 / 7

Evolve Cotton Fresh Deodorant Cream, £10 for 30ml

Buy online

The promise: “This natural and vegan deodorant is blended with nourishing organic shea butter and coconut oil to give effective and long lasting protection against body odour.”

We give it: 6/10

Review: “This was my first foray into the natural deodorant world and having heard for a long time about the benefits of switching over, I was excited to try this product. At £10 for 30ml you only need a small amount of product each day, making it good value for money. The packaging is great, a small and compact pot with no frills, however the product itself can be a bit messy!”

The paste-like texture means you have to dig your fingers into the pot each morning and then smooth it onto the underarms, which I would suggest doing before you are dressed as the product has a tendency to crumble slightly if not rubbed in fast. Despite the mess, it felt really moisturising and soothing on my underarms and having tried it for a week or so it definitely lives up to the claims of keeping you odour free. I did miss the convenience of having my usual spray deodorant to hand for mess-free sweat mopping throughout the day though. I’m not 100% sure I am ready to wave goodbye to my anti-perspirant just yet either, as I prefer to be safe in the knowledge that those dreaded sweat patches won’t creep up on me. That said, it did deliver on its promises and for anyone who is committed to the natural deodorant life this would be a good choice.”

Reviewer: ATH