The Gloss Report: 16 Creamy Cleanser reviews
Cleansers are an absolute must-have in your daily beauty routine but finding the perfect one can be super tricky. We use them to take our makeup off and keep our skin clean day by day but with so many different formulas on the market, finding out which one works best for you can be a nightmare.
This week, the Glossy Posse have been trying and testing a range of milky/creamy cleansers to see which ones are really worth spending your pennies on. Click through the gallery to discover our verdict...
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser
Price: £15.50
Feedback: “I couldn't wait to finally try out this cult cleanser for myself after hearing so much about it and it definitely didn't disappoint. Certainly different from other cleansers that I've used in the past (I've tended to be more of a lather, rinse and go kind of gal), I found it to be a welcomed change to my routine. It removed all traces of my caked on, day-end make-up and thoroughly cleansed my skin, which was starting to show the rather 'grotty' side-effects of a day travelling on the London Underground. My skin felt really clean but not tight at all and surprisingly soft to the touch. Perhaps not ideal if you're in a rush, and having to wash the muslin cloths can be a little cumbersome - but this is a great investment if you want the best of both worlds: clear, fresh skin with a radiant, balmy glow.”
Reviewer: AM
Score: 9/10
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Price: £8.99
Feedback: "To say what we're all thinking first and foremost, this isn't the most luxurious looking cleanser in the world. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's a cream designed for rough elbows. But as we all know looks can be deceiving, and given that this was recommended to us by Dr Sam Bunting I wasn't hesitant about giving this a go in the slightest.
"And thank goodness for that; the creamy cleanser is exactly what my dry, irritated skin has been crying out for since my teens. It doesn't foam (that's a tick from me), it glides on as smoothly as any premium cleanser would (another tick) and leaves skin feeling soft, supple and completely make-up free. Even my multiple layers of mascara couldn't stand up to its gentle but thorough ways. Follow it up with the moisturiser from the same range and you've got yourself a low budget, high value skincare routine that's recommended by dermatologists. Can't argue with that."
Reviewer: JJ
Score: 10/10
Sisley Lyslait Makeup Removing Milk
Price: £70
Feedback: “This cleansing milk is dangerous. I mean, technically it’s anything but, but the price tag is perilous to any future hopes you may have had of mortgages, marriages or little mini-mes. At £70 it’s a shocker, especially when you consider that much of the creamy loveliness is destined for the drain, but the reason it’s dangersome is that it’s just so damn delicious to use.
“Soothing but powerful, rich but easy to rinse away, Lyslait is the comfort blanket of the cleansing market. I worked it into skin to dissolve pretty much every scrap of makeup, and it left my combination complexion soft and looking remarkably calmer, with my usual redness reduced. For a cleanser it’s obviously a treat, but then again the right cleanser can help to address everything from acne to dullness to skin ageing. That’s my line of reasoning anyway…”
Reviewer: AH
Score: 9/10 (just...the price)
Bobbi Brown Hydrating Rich Cream Cleanser
Price: £21.50
Feedback: 'Bobbi Brown is quite obviously a go-to in the makeup world, so I was interested to see how its skincare matched up. This cleanser is targeted at slightly drier skin types and I can see why. It hydrates with avocado butter and a natural blend of jojoba, avocado and grape seed oils while still leaving your skin feeling super clean. It takes your makeup off well, though I stick to a separate remover for eye makeup as my eyes can be super sensitive. It's a great cleanser for those dry skin days but if your skin is feeling a little bit more on the sensitive side I would probably give it a miss.'
Reviewer: LP
Score: 7/10
Pai Camellia & Rose Cleanser
Price: £28
Feedback: "If you have sensitive skin - you need to try this! I honestly can't sing its praises enough. This cleanser gently cleans the skin and removes all traces of makeup (even on the eyes) without any irritation at all. It's extremely gentle and super hydrating, and the muslin cloth buffs away any dead skin cells leaving your skin super soft. It is now my go-to cleanser for any days where my skin is a bit more problematic - I'm obsessed!"
Reviewer: LP
Score: 10/10
Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Miracle Cleanser
Price: £34
Feedback: "It's no secret that I'm a fan of this brand, and once again I have to go and rate it as another keeper in your bathroom cabinet. Combining probiotic and peptide technologies with plant and flower essences, this creamy, natural cleanser is lightweight but deep cleansing. It doesn't feel as though it strips the skin at all and is incredibly gentle whilst removing the day's makeup with the bamboo muslin cloth included - however I would recommend a double cleanse if you wear heavier makeup! It definitely leaves the skin feeling clean and fresh, with a brighter complexion. My favourite thing about this beautiful creamy cleanser, and possibly the thing that makes me want to constantly wash my face, is the combination of uplifting essential oils of eucalyptus, chamomile, rosemary and bergamot that really calm the senses and give that luxurious feel."
Reviewer: SM
Score: 9/10
Elemis Pro-Radiance Cream Cleanser
Price: £29.50
Feedback: “If foaming cleansers leave your skin feeling tight or dry, then this creamier alternative could be just what you’re looking for. Gently powering through day end makeup and grime, it leaves skin feeling soft, supple and sweet smelling thanks to a conditioning cocktail of moringa seed peptide and other skin goodies to hydrate and deep cleanse in one fell swoop. Designed to be applied onto dry skin, it takes a little time to get used to but patience rewards the brave - courtesy of glowing, squeaky clean skin in this instance.”
Reviewer: AM
Score: 9/10
Comfort Zone Sacred Nature Cleansing Milk
Price: £24
Feedback: 'I love this cleanser. It gives a really good cleanse and removes all makeup which in my book is a winner. It's a soft and creamy milk, and has natural and organic active ingredients, which feels luxuriously rich when massaged into the skin, but incredibly gentle and nourishing. The smell is super indulgent and spa-like, plus a little goes a very long way, so you are definitely getting a good amount for your money with this tube! It's great for dry skin like mine as it's hydrating, and is designed to deeply nourish and protect the skin against environmental factors.'
Reviewer: SM
Score: 10/10
DHC Cleansing Milk
Price: £19
Feedback: “With a generously sized bottle, a little stopper thing so that it doesn’t go everywhere if you decide to cart it around and no overpowering scent to speak of, this cleansing milk is sensible, functional and a breath of fresh air if you’re fed up of harsh foaming cleansers or overly fragranced alternatives.
“Applied to dry skin the milk melts away makeup and grime quickly and effectively, although I did have a whip round with some micellar water post-use just to remove a little stubborn residue. The average non- makeup maniac probably won’t need to go there however; DHC does a thorough job and leaves skin soft, fresh and primed for moisture. £19 may seem like a lot to pay for what seems like a basic cleanser, but the fact that it does what it says on the bottle, is pure joy for dry skins and lasts an age make it a relatively failsafe option if you can afford it.”
Reviewer: AH
Score: 8/10
Trilogy Cream Cleanser
Price: £22.50
Feedback: “Due to the cold weather as of late, my skin has become noticeably drier and so I’ve been on the hunt for a cleanser that leaves my skin makeup free yet moisturised at the same time. With many leaving my chilly complexion over-dried and stripped, this gentle yet effective beauty buy has made for the ideal way to quench yet thoroughly cleanse my dehydrated skin. Enriched with jojoba, almond, carrot and the brand’s signature certified rosehip oil (which I’m also a big fan of), it’s proven to be the perfect match to my parched skin.”
Reviewer: AM
Score: 10/10
Balance Me Restore and Replenish Cream Cleanser
Price: £18
Feedback: “A versatile cream cleanser with a nourishing formula that can be as hard-working or gentle as you need it to be, this particular pick makes for a deeply enveloping treat for mature, dry and combination skin types. Applied dry, it acts as a souped up cream of sorts, to effectively wipe away makeup build up. Mixed with water, it transforms into a delicious milk for a deeper clean and can be used with either a cotton pad, muslin cloth or just simply, water depending on how much time you have on your hands. It also smells great and I feel a pang of genuine sadness knowing that it’s almost finished!”
Reviewer: AM
Score: 10/10
Epionce Milky Lotion Cleanser
Price: £22.50
Feedback: "Epionce is a brand I really rate for sensitive skin; it’s often used by dermatologists and is a great no-nonsense, fuss-free range. This product is a very gentle, creamy cleanser in a pump bottle, and it’s fragrance- and SLS-free. I often find removing eye makeup with a cream cleanser difficult, preferring to use a separate product such as a micellar water, but this worked well, swiping my liquid eyeliner and mascara away with barely a rub. My extra dry skin (thanks, winter) was left feeling a little drier than I'd hope - I usually find cream cleansers help to soften and hydrate as well as removing makeup but this did not have the same effect. However, it did its job and removed makeup gently and effectively - I wouldn't ask for much more and would definitely use it again."
Reviewer: JJ
Score: 8/10
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Milk
Price: £20
Feedback: “Firstly, on a slightly superficial note, this cleanser will look lovely in your bathroom. I always love the polished simplicity of Clinique's packaging, and this elegant purple bottle is no exception. On to the nitty gritty - does it actually take the day off as promised? Well, I had had quite a long day and was wearing tiredness-compensation make-up, i.e. quite a lot of it. When initially applying the cleansing milk I did have my doubts (the consistency seemed a bit thin to tackle my foundation face) but actually, after some circulation-boosting massaging, my make-up did indeed dissolve. I even felt that it was gentle enough to use around my eyes, an area that normally I only tackle with the aid of eye make-up remover.
“This cleanser can be either rinsed or tissued off, but I'm one of those aqua addicts who doesn't feel quite squeaky clean until I've given my face a good splashing so I rinsed the cleanser off and patted dry with a towel. Although I still felt the need for a swipe of toner to remove some stubborn residue around my brows, this cleansing milk did a pretty good job and left my combination skin really soft.”
Reviewer: AH
Score: 7.5/10
Lancôme Galatée Confort Cleansing Milk
Price: £23.50
Feedback: “With a naturally dry complexion, my quest to find a cleanser that removes makeup not moisture has been fraught with redness, tightness and (dare I say it) flakiness. But no more: I have found the one and it’s Galatée Confort by Lancôme.
“Enriched with honey, almond extract, cereals, and milk proteins, it gently and quickly melted away every trace of makeup and left my skin feeling super soft and deliciously plump and nourished. A quick sweep with a cotton pad at the end was all it took to remove any leftover residue.
"It is quite noticeably perfumed, which initially made me worry about a possible reaction, but it’s actually incredibly soothing and I now think the scent adds to the indulgence factor that I’ve come to look forward to at the start and the end of my day.”
Reviewer: J R-J
Score: 10/10
Clarins Cleansing Milk with Alpine Herbs
Price: £19.50
Feedback: "The application of this cleanser took some getting used to. I'm used to massaging a lot into my face, however the key with this cleanser that Clarins recommends is to press it into the face, quickly lifting away to create a suction effect for around 6 times before rinsing with water.. The reason being it is supposed to gently draw out and lift makeup and impurities away without being harsh on the skin. It definitely doesn't dry out the skin (my dry skin is very thankful!) but instead leaves skin feeling soft and instantly refreshed, but I think the way in which you apply it might put some people off!"
Reviewer: SM
Score: 7/10
Skincere Cream Cleanser
Price: £19.99
Feedback: “As a die-hard creamy cleanser fan I jumped at the chance to try this one out. Though currently suffering with my usual winter-weathered look(!) I was immediately reassured to see the extensive list of everything that’s not included in this product with a formula that’s free from preservatives, alcohol, wheat, soya, dairy and any synthetic fragrances. The texture is luxuriously thick and silky, virtually scent free and feels deeply hydrating on application. The cleansing process itself is easy on the face, though a slight struggle on my layer-upon-layer of re-applied mascara, which may perhaps be best addressed with a separate cream or cleansing water. In summary - a gentle, be-kind-to-yourself cleanser but not one for a serious scrub.”
Reviewer: GB
Score: 8/10
