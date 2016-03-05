The Gloss Report: 16 Creamy Cleanser reviews

3 / 17

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Feedback: "To say what we're all thinking first and foremost, this isn't the most luxurious looking cleanser in the world. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's a cream designed for rough elbows. But as we all know looks can be deceiving, and given that this was recommended to us by Dr Sam Bunting I wasn't hesitant about giving this a go in the slightest.

"And thank goodness for that; the creamy cleanser is exactly what my dry, irritated skin has been crying out for since my teens. It doesn't foam (that's a tick from me), it glides on as smoothly as any premium cleanser would (another tick) and leaves skin feeling soft, supple and completely make-up free. Even my multiple layers of mascara couldn't stand up to its gentle but thorough ways. Follow it up with the moisturiser from the same range and you've got yourself a low budget, high value skincare routine that's recommended by dermatologists. Can't argue with that."

Reviewer: JJ

Score: 10/10