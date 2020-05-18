The best cuticle oils to nourish dry nails

1 / 14

The best cuticle oils

In order to look like you've just had a salon manicure 24/7, healthy cuticles are an essential . If your nail beds are looking anything but soft and supple, fret not - we've rolled up our sleeves and given our cuticles some serious TLC in the name of research to find the best oils and treatments in the beauty biz so you don't have to.

Here are our honest reviews of the nail oils and treatments and whether they really work...