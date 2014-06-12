The Gloss Report: Exfoliating Pads

6 / 10

Rodial's Glamoxy 15% Fruit Acid Exfoliating Pads

Price £48

Feedback "I love exfoliating. The idea of removing impurities and dirt from the skin is something that I find extremely satisfying. It’s even better when you’re able to see the results in front of you (yep, I’m one of those people that closely inspects my pore strips). Rodial’s Glamoxy 15% fruit acid exfoliating pads were created to expose new skin while increasing moisture levels. With a box that guarantees to leave you with a youthful “straight from the spa” glow, I couldn’t resist picking them up to try. And I’m pleased to say that this wonderful pot of fruit-scented pads has become a new skincare saviour.

"Described as an at-home facial peel, each pad has been soaked with Gautline RC, an ingredient that the box explained has been “derived from the ever-lasting youth tree” (sounds like something out of a Disney film, I know, but I went with itt). The pads also contain oxygen-boosting technology, to make skin appear fresher, and AHA, to weaken the bonds that hold dead skin together in order to reveal new skin.

"Rodial recommend using the pads twice daily on clean dry skin – once in the morning and then again in the evening. After cleansing, I gently wiped a pad around my face in circular motions and was shocked (and extremely pleased) by the results. The pad had managed to remove deep dirt that had snuck under the radar of my cleanser and left my skin able the breathe.

"After usage, you can simple throw the pad away and you’re done - saving you the hassle of cleaning up. A couple of days into using them, my dull uneven skin had been diminished and was feeling refreshed and looking a whole lot healthier. They are slightly expensive, with 50 pads used twice a day; they’ll only last for 25 days. But their easy-to-use qualities and impressive results make them worth it."

Reviewer HI

Score 10/10