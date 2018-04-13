The Gloss Report: Eye creams

5 / 16

La Roche Posay Hydraphase Intense Eyes

Price £15

Feedback "This is a gel-like serum which, being fragrance free, was ideal for my sensitive skin . It promises that its hyaluronic acid and glycerin formula will rehydrate and de-puff the eye area, which after too many late nights is exactly what I needed. I smoothed and patted it on gently in the mornings before make-up to find that it has quite a cooling, refreshing effect - I certainly felt more awake but I'm not sure I looked it.

"It didn't help to de-puff eyelids as such but the area under my eye looked smoother and less dull, and this continued after a few days' use; even better, my makeup glided on perfectly over the top. My only real bugbear is the packaging - it's too easy to use too much and end up with a sticky residue so it would be far better in a pump for more control over dispensing the right amount."

Reviewer JJ

Score 7/10