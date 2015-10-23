The Gloss Report: eye makeup removers tried and tested

2 / 12

Benefit They're Real! Remover

Price: £14.50 for 50ml

Feedback: “‘Scary, creepy, menacing’...are just some of the adjectives my partner uses to describe my morning after eye makeup ‘look’ - to which I usually scowl and demand for a coffee refill. I really have tried everything when it comes to eye makeup removers, to the point where I've even tried not wearing any so that I don't have to remove the blinking stuff. So the Benefit ‘They're Real’ remover came as a welcome change from the the oil-slick alternatives I've become accustomed to.

“The consistency is more that of a primer so you don't get that residue post-application, which usually makes you even more bleary eyed. A 20p coin sized amount applied onto a cotton pad is plenty for both eyes. My only concern would be how long it will last as it only comes in a 50ml tube. Nevertheless, pleasingly easy to use and a nice alternative to the oilier ones out there.”

Reviewer: AEM

Score: 7/10