The Gloss Report: face masks

2 / 11

Aromatherapy Associates Hydrating Rose Mask

Price £37.00

Buy online

Feedback “This mask has an amazing scent that made my house feel like a mini spa. It's a transparent gel containing aloe vera and rosewater, so it's very soothing and gives an instant cooling, refreshing effect when it's applied. They advise you to exfoliate the skin first for best results and leave on for ten minutes - but my skin clearly needed help as it had completely sunk in within six minutes!

I used it just before bed and followed it with a serum, and was very pleased to see my skin was still hydrated and soft the next day - plus my base make-up went on much smoother. It's ideal for dry winter skin although I'd use it in the summer over sun-exposed skin thanks to the aloe vera. I love it!”

Was it worth the money?

Definitely.

Would you recommend this to a friend?

Yes but part of me wants to keep this a secret for myself!

Score 9/10