The Gloss Report: face masks
1 / 11
The Gloss Report: Face Masks
If, like us, you feel your skin is in need of a little boost but your budget just can’t quite stretch to a facial, then you’ve come to the right place. Yes, this week the Glossy Posse have been turning their bedrooms into pampering palaces as we’ve been testing out 10 different hydrating and rejuvenating face masks so see if any are as hard-working as they are indulgent.
2 / 11
Aromatherapy Associates Hydrating Rose Mask
Price £37.00
Feedback “This mask has an amazing scent that made my house feel like a mini spa. It's a transparent gel containing aloe vera and rosewater, so it's very soothing and gives an instant cooling, refreshing effect when it's applied. They advise you to exfoliate the skin first for best results and leave on for ten minutes - but my skin clearly needed help as it had completely sunk in within six minutes!
I used it just before bed and followed it with a serum, and was very pleased to see my skin was still hydrated and soft the next day - plus my base make-up went on much smoother. It's ideal for dry winter skin although I'd use it in the summer over sun-exposed skin thanks to the aloe vera. I love it!”
Was it worth the money?
Definitely.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes but part of me wants to keep this a secret for myself!
Score 9/10
3 / 11
Eve Lom Rescue Mask
Price £55
Feedback “This is by far the most lovely face mask I’ve ever used. There was a handy YouTube video on how to apply it which was helpful, although it would have been good to include what to do before and after (e.g. moisturise), but that might just be me as I’m a rookie. It smelt really good - when I shut my eyes it was just like I was in a spa!
It felt lovely on too, although was very flaky if I moved at all – a bit like I had a severe case of face dandruff. My skin has been great since, no outbreaks of spots as I have had before with face masks; maybe a tiny bit on the dry side, but a day later that’s gone so I’m looking forward to using it again next week.”
Was it worth the money?
It's pricey but the luxury makes it worthwhile.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes.
Score 9/10
4 / 11
GlamGlow Face Mud Mask
Price £37.49
Buy online
Feedback “When I opened the chunky pot, I liked the look of the mask - natural, grainy looking soft clay that was soft to the touch. After cleansing my face with warm water as suggested, I applied it fairly sparingly and despite the grainy texture, it didn’t feel at all harsh. Within a minute it had dried all over and felt very ‘set’ (i.e. hard to smile!). Rinsing off after ten minutes, my skin immediately felt extremely soft to the touch - my husband said I'd been looking tired before but did look revitalised afterwards and this was at nearly 11pm at night!
Was it worth the money?
Yes - my skin has never looked so fresh and glowing!
Would you recommend it to a friend?
I'll be recommending it to everyone I know
Score 10/10
5 / 11
Liz Earle Intensive Nourishing Treatment Mask
Price £14.00
Feedback “Similar to their cleanser, you smooth on a thick layer and leave it for up to 15 minutes before wiping it away with a muslin cloth (provided if you buy the starter kit) soaked in hand-hot water. After gently soaking it off I was really impressed with how soft my skin felt and how clear it looked. However, I was disappointed with its claim to hydrate dry and parched skin. Within 10 minutes of removing it I had dry patches on my T-Zone and had to apply my usual evening face cream. Dryness aside, my skin did feel lovely and fresh - but I expect that from a cleanser rather than a treatment mask.
Was it worth the money?
It was a nice indulgence but didn't exactly deliver the results it promised.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Perhaps best for those with mildly dry skin
Score 6/10
6 / 11
Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask
Price £81
Feedback "Both my mum and I tried out this mask, and although my skin was definitely more hydrated afterwards, it was the transformation of my mum's skin that was pretty remarkable. Instant effects included a more even skin tone, a noticeable plumpness and an added 'springiness' to the skin. She was delighted with the results and it's a great investment for more mature skin types.”
Was it worth the money?
Yes. It definitely delivered the goods.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes, particularly if their key concerns were anti-ageing and loss of elasticity.
Score 10/10
7 / 11
Weleda Iris Hydrating Masque
Price £11.85
Buy online
Feedback “Although I wouldn’t normally use such a moisture-boosting product on my combination skin, its soothing and hydrating formula really toned down the skin-dulling effects of cold weather and winter sniffles. The mask doesn’t crack, dry or tighten once applied, and my boyfriend failed to notice that I was even wearing a face mask. Once rinsed off, my skin was baby soft and much more even-toned."
Was it worth the money?
Absolutely, it gave the results of a top-shelf product.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes.
Score 9/10
8 / 11
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
Price £30
Buy online
Feedback "A soft, nourishing cream, it doesn't leave an oil slick on your skin in the way some dry skin products do. Instead it sinks straight in, and I in fact applied another layer before bed since I presumed I hadn't applied enough. With no fragrance it also feels like it would be kind to sensitive skins. In the morning my skin was soft and luminous, without a dry scaly patch in sight. Great news for winter-worn skin."
Was it worth the money?
For the silky soft results it left, absolutely.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Definitely for those looking for a hydrating boost.
Score 8/10
9 / 11
Sarah Chapman Instant Miracle Mask
Price £38 for four
Buy online
Feedback “This mask comes in its own cocktail shaker: you just add warm water and mix it up. Then you spread it on your face like butter, using the spatula that comes with it, and leave it to set.
“After about 15 minutes, you just peel it off - an immensely satisfying experience. It'll come off more or less in one piece, like one of those silicone masks that baddies use in films to disguise themselves as someone else. Underneath, your skin will be super-soft, firmer, brighter and generally much improved. Perfect for a pre-party pick-me-up, or if you're just feeling dull and wintry.”
Was it worth the money?
Yes, and I plan to buy it time and time again.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes, all of them.
Score: 10/10
10 / 11
Indeed Labs Hydraluron Moisture Boosting Mask
Price: £13.33
Feedback: “Applying to my freshly cleansed face, I left this sheet mask on for roughly 15-20 mins (adapt depending on skins thirst levels) and then massaged any remaining serum into my skin - with no washing away needed this is a great no frills, quick, easy at-home option. Practically bursting with hyaluronic acid it was super hydrating and left my skin feeling softer, smoother, plumped and glowing. A great option for a dull and dehydrated complexion.”
Was it worth the money?
Really good value for money - only about £3 per mask.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Yes - cheap and cheerful at-home boost.
Score: 9/10
11 / 11
SUQQU Face Stretch Mask
Price: £72 (6 in a pack)
Feedback: "As a lover of face masks I was extremely excited to try out this offering from SUQQU. The mask was full of product and big enough to cover the whole face and neck, so it didn't feel like you were scrimping. Being an actual mask it was super easy to peel off and rub in the excess without any mess."
Was it worth the money?
This probably depends what you spend most of your money on - I loved the product but wouldn't tend to spend this much on a face mask no matter how good it was, but great as a super special one off treat!
Would you recommend this to a friend?
In terms of the product itself, absolutely. My skin felt smooth, soft and really supple after I had used the mask. The only thing that might hold me back is the hefty price tag!
Score: 9/10
More Gloss