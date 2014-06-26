The Gloss Report: Fake Tan Reviews

3 / 11

Bioderma Photoderm Autobronzant Moisturising Tanning Spray

Price: £10

Feedback: “It's not an understatement to say I am terrified of fake tan. After an incident with Johnson's Holiday Skin in which I had one of the worst allergic reactions of my sensitively-skinned life, I've avoided the beautiful bronzed look at all costs, preferring instead to pretend I think it's better to be pale and interesting. Nevertheless I batted away my demons in order to try the new Bioderma bronzer for the Gloss Report and I have to say, I'm glad I did.

"Bioderma as a brand is fantastic for sensitive skin, so I was surprised to read that this product contained perfume. Not to be put off in the name of research, I gave it a tentative go and am pleased to report, there's no reaction in sight. It's a fine, clear mist which you spray on evenly as best you can - it's a shame it's not tinted so you can see where you've applied it - and that's it. At first, tanning amateur that I am, I rubbed it in, but soon realised this was pointless as it dries very quickly. I did a second layer and left it to dry. There was not even a hint of colour until 12 hours later I awoke to very gentle, natural looking tan; I hadn't applied it perfectly and could see where I'd used more on the side of my leg, but it was so subtle that I think I could easily patch it up with another application. The added perfume, though a worry, meant it smelt lovely and fresh, and the fact that it gives a barely-there tan if you use it as cautiously as I did is a massive plus for me and my fair skin. I'll be using it again - without the fear this time.”

Reviewer: JJ

Score: 7/10