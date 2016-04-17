The Gloss Report: Neck cream reviews

6 / 7

ELEMIS Pro Collagen Neck & Décolleté Balm

Price: £49

Buy online

Feedback: “The ELEMIS Pro Collagen range is a staple of so many women I know, whether they work in the beauty industry or not, so any new innovation by the Pro Collagen crack team is always a top testing priority. I’ve been marinating in this neck and boob cream (let’s not beat around the bush here) for a good few months now and marvelling most mornings at the fact that ELEMIS manage to combine such light, silken textures with hardcore hydrating and smoothing power.”

“In the same way that the Pro Collagen Marine Cream sinks in at lightening speed and makes skin look healthy, rather than greasy, so this balm (it actually feels more like a serum) doesn’t leave your chest sticky or smothered; it takes seconds to apply and absorb which makes adding yet another another stage to my skincare routine less taxing. Once applied, the neck and chest definitely feel less rough, not to mention look more plumped out (in a good way), but seeing as I’m 28 years young I have to say that crinkles and the effects of gravity haven’t hit home just yet. On that account, it’s hard to put the visible anti-ageing claims to the test (reduced appearance of crepiness and fine lines), but the difference that a fairly small amount makes to the look and feel of a greyish neck and slightly spotty chest are big enough incentives to keep me using it. It’ll be interesting to see how the years treat my bust with continual use...”

Reviewer: AH

Rating: 10/10, although I’d bring the original marine cream down to my neck and chest and hope for a similar effect if I were strapped for cash.