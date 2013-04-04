The Gloss Report: Serums

Avene Soothing Hydrating Serum

Price £17 Buy online www.boots.com Feedback "As someone with incredibly sensitive skin, when it comes to skincare I really have to pick my brands wisely before I even begin to look at the product itself. Avene, a French brand, is my go-to guru for skincare that never, ever makes my skin react - the equivalent of beauty gold dust to me and I'm therefore a very loyal fan. This serum is no exception and is incredibly gentle; it has a delicate, silky texture which glides onto the face and sinks in instantly. "With continued use my skin certainly felt and looked calmer, despite a recent reaction to another product. However, my skin type is also pretty dry (the beauty gods weren't kind), even more so in this weather - so I'd hoped that the serum would give a dramatic moisture boost too, which it didn't quite. All in all, brilliant for soothing sensitive skins and giving a little protection against the elements, but when it comes to hydration a rich moisturiser is still needed." Reviewer JJ Score 8/10 SkinCeuticals Redness Neutralizer

Price £69 Buy online www.dermacaredirect.co.uk



Feedback “Being a pale, slightly reactive Celt I am prone to occasional bouts of redness and inflammation (this never ending Narnia-style winter definitely doesn’t help matters). Anything that reduces the ruddiness is welcome in my washbag, especially if it means that I don’t have to go at the foundation with a heavy hand to conceal colouration. After applying this redness neutraliser morning and night post-cleansing for just over a month, I am pleased to report that inflammation was abated and unwanted rosiness reduced. It even feels good to apply - it’s milky, cooling and sinks in fast. I have a feeling that this little potion would be a lifesaving tonic for severe rosacea and sunburnt skin - not that we’re likely to suffer the effects of this particular complaint in the UK anytime soon.” Reviewer AH Score 9/10 Guerlain P.E.A.R.L. Fusion Whitening Treatment

Price £82 Buy online www.harrods.com



Feedback “Don't be alarmed by the fact that this serum has the word 'whitening' in its name - it’s actually designed to target pigmentation and therefore even out skin tone. The serum itself has quite a watery texture but absorbs into the skin very quickly - though a little goes a long way. The serum is a treatment serum and targets pigmentation for ten days non-stop (note: it shouldn't be used for longer than the recommended ten days). Surprisingly, it did reduce my dark spots and pigmentation within the recommended time and therefore makes for a great intensive treatment before moving onto a 'regular' daily dark spot correcting serum (such as the Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector , £39.50) which will continue to diminish the remaining pigmentation over time.



Reviewer KB



Score 9/10 Darphin Vitalskin Anti-fatigue Dynamising Serum

Price £49 Buy online www.darphin.co.uk



Feedback “With two children, a busy, busy job and a commute into London every day, I often feel that I could do with more than just a little bit of help in the morning, and I’m the prime candidate for any product that has the words ‘anti-fatigue’ written on it. The Darphin Vitalskin Anti-fatigue Dynamising Serum doesn’t disappoint. Quite watery in texture, my initial reaction was to wonder if anything so thin could make a difference. However on reading the information about the product, the point of the aqua-light texture is so that it permeates your skin with freshness. Containing skin boosting vitamin C, skin plumping hyaluronic acid, and energen to revive, it really does give skin a clean, plumper, fresher-looking appearance - immediately. What’s more, I used it over the course of a month and my skin definitely looked brighter, more radiant, less generally fatigued by the end of it.” Reviewer ST Score 8/10 Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

Price £44 Buy online www.esteelauder.co.uk Feedback "This serum is a must-have in anyone’s beauty routine – it is now a firm staple in mine. It's packed with antioxidants and hydrators and protects your skin against environmental aggressors. The clear serum has a lovely smooth consistency and absorbs quickly, perfect for finishing off after a thorough cleanse before bed. I instantly felt that my skin was smoother, more hydrated, and radiant. It definitely gives skin a fresher appearance; I use it every night but it's also fine to use under a day cream." Reviewer SM



Score 9/10 Decléor Paris Aromessence Néroli

Price £44



Buy online www.decleor.co.uk



Feedback “I thoroughly enjoyed using this serum, most of all for the pretty heavenly aroma. I lost count of the number of times someone walked into my room to see me with my eyes shut and my hands covering my face, as I inhaled the tranquil, calming fumes. No, not embarrassing at all.



“Fragrance aside, this essential oil did a great job of balancing the oil levels in my skin (my T-zone is no longer as shiny as it once was) and it absorbed very quickly upon application. I would recommend however using it in conjunction with the Neroli Essential Night Balm , £32.50 before going to sleep for an extra hit of hydration.” Reviewer AM Score 9/10 Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector

Price £39.50 Buy online www.clinique.co.uk Feedback “My olive skin is very prone to pigmentation and dark spots and generally can look a bit sallow. Using this serum for just two weeks made the world of difference and it’s now a staple to my skincare routine. The clever combination of vitamin C, yeast enzymes, salicylic acid and glucosamine visibly brightens the skin and within four weeks I've noticed that my skin is considerably more even in tone. I've tried countless products which claim to brighten and even out skin tone as well as help with anti-ageing but this is the first product to tick all the boxes. This award-winning super-serum definitely warrants the many accolades it receives. Reviewer KB



Score 10/10 Clarins Double Serum