The Gloss Report: Skin serums tried and tested

8 / 12

Clarins Double Serum

Price £55

Buy online

Feedback "A couple of months ago, before the Clarins Double Serum landed on my desk I was an avid Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair fan. I would not betray it for any other serum. But there was so much hype around this one that I had to see if it was as brilliant as it sounded… and I have to say, I was more than impressed.

"The double pump system ensures the right amount of serum is dispensed (two pumps is plenty) before you rub it in your hands and onto the face and neck. My skin type is normal, though is prone to a few dry areas and the odd break out - on my first use, my skin was so dry it sank in immediately and wasn’t too heavy so it's perfect for younger skin. I liked that there was no greasy or oily residue afterwards and it didn't leave me looking shiny; in fact, it really evens out your complexion so it made a brilliant base for make-up. After continued use, my skin tone is looking more even and noticeably brighter, while my skin feels much softer and healthier.

"Sadly, I loved it so much that I definitely over-pumped in the first week of using it so I finished my bottle a lot sooner than I should have, but with its lovely fresh scent which isn't too overpowering and classic Clarins packaging, you really can't go wrong. It's quite possibly my favourite ever skincare product."

Reviewer KM

Score 10/10