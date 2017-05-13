The Gloss Report: teeth whitening products

2 / 8

Sister and Co Raw Coconut and Activated Charcoal Tooth Whitening Polish, £27

The promise: “This 100% natural tooth polish removes stains and discolouration from the surface of your teeth to significantly whiten and brighten your smile.”

We give it: 7/10

Review: “Containing finely-ground activated coconut charcoal, the dark colour of this teeth whitening polish initially put me off. What won me round however, is that it’s 100% natural and specifically formulated for dental use. Formulated to lift stains (such as those from coffee and a glass of wine here and there!), my teeth definitely looked brighter and the surface felt a lot smoother after a few days of use.

"The high content of Vitamin E and the raw coconut oil helps to nourish gums and after brushing, makes it really feel like you've had a professional clean. It seems to have more of an immediate brightening effect, and if I stop using it, it does seem to wear off. My teeth are naturally quite white so this was fine for me, but those with more severe staining may want something more hardworking. My only down point would be it can leave you with quite a bit of a mess in the bathroom - blame the colour of charcoal!”

Reviewer: SM