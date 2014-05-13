The gym kit skincare essential

13 May 2014
If there’s one thing you need in your gym bag, this is it. MIO Skincare has combined three of its most popular products to create the ultimate fitness must-have: the MIO Your Fit Skin For Life kit.

The box includes Boob Tube+, a multi-action bust firmer, The Activist, a firming active body oil and Workout Wonder, an invigorating muscle-motivating gel.

Combined, these three super products work their magic to alleviate pain, restore moisture and strengthen the skin. Boob Tube+ firms and tightens the bust area, supporting your assets. It brightens any dark areas and reduces the risk of wrinkles as it repairs tissue, leaving you with a happy and perky chest (sports bra not included).

The Activist is a nourishing and nutritive oil that is packed full of natural extracts that help to keep your skin smooth and healthy. Upon application, it moisturises dry, stressed skin, leaving you soft all over and making that gruelling workout seem worth it.

Lastly, there’s Workout Wonder, MIO’s cooling and energising formula created to cool muscles instantly. Its all-natural ingredients deliver an energy boost pre-exercise and muscle relief post-exercise, getting you fit and fighting for your next round.

MIO Your Fit Skin For Life Kit, £26.50, is available  here


