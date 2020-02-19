The indie beauty brands we’re getting excited about

While we'll always have a place in our hearts for big-name brands (Clinique and Elemis, we're looking at you), 2020 is undeniably the year of the indie skincare brands, with dozens of smaller niche players grabbing our attention. They are being dubbed 'Skindie' brands by online retailer Cult Beauty, whose eye for spotting cool niche brands is unrivalled.

In a world where we want our beauty buying choices increasingly to reflect our values and our tribe - whether that's vegan, genderless or free-from - skindie brands have something to offer, however you identify.

"The feeling of not being able to find a brand that resonates has spawned a growing swathe of brands that cater to specific needs, personalities and core values,” explains Bessie Hitcham, assistant buyer for Cult Beauty. "Skindie brands are the burgeoning, little-known names with a small but devoted fan base." They are industry disruptors, transparency leaders and skincare authority figures and many of them started life as the passion project of their founder or to solve a need that wasn't being catered for.

Now Cult Beauty has launched a new skindie section on its site to celebrate independent brands that are changing the conversation around beauty. There are more than 20 brands included in the category, all of which do at least one of three things: empower, solve problems and innovate.

British newcomer Plenaire , for example, is an empowerment brand using all skin types in its campaigns, not the stereotypical fresh-faced, blemish-free models. US natural brand Summer Fridays launched to solve the problem of jet-lag face with a cult mask and has since gone on to create a range of high performing natural serums and masks, while Volition is all about the innovation, crowd-sourcing ideas from customers and going on to bring the best ideas to market.

Other Skindie highlights include Disciple , Vintner's Daughter , Biossance , and Shani Darden . Read on for some of our highlights and our exclusive Cult Beauty discount code.

Your shelfies just got a big upgrade courtesy of this vegan and cruelty-free American brand, housed in baby pink, mint green and lemon yellow pastel packaging. Lizzo’s skin was prepped with Versed ahead of the Grammys - she used The Fix Emergency Eye Mask , £16.50, and Skin Soak Moisture Rich Cream , £16.50 - and if it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for us.

Versed always uses unretouched skin in campaign imagery and similarly to The Ordinary keeps things pared back so you only pay for the actual product rather than fancy packaging or marketing, with prices ranging from £7.50 to £16.50. Speaking of packaging, they’ve done away with excess inserts and boxes and use 93 per cent recyclable packaging - working towards 100 per cent.

The thing that really sets Versed apart is the SMS Skin Hotline - a number you can text with any skin concerns. Team Versed is on the other end of the line, poised to answers your skincare questions - you don't see many brands with this level of customer-dedication!

Our pick: Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, £7.50