The Inkey List: the new budget skincare brand that could rival The Ordinary

Premium ingredients without the price tag and the confusion - it's something we all want, but finding the right formula can seem like an overwhelming task. The industry can, at times, seem cluttered and complicated, and it’s a consumer conundrum that new budget brand The Inkey List, is looking to solve.

The brainchild of Colette Newberry and Mark Curry, (who previously held positions in the branding and product development departments at Boots), the 15-product range is built around a tagline of ‘The complex made simple.’ Each product zeroes in on a particular skincare ingredient such as vitamin C , retinol and glycolic acid (to name but a few) and provides an easy-to-digest breakdown of its benefits on the front and side of its packaging covering (*takes deep breath*) what it is, what it does, where it’s from, who it’s for, how to use it and other special features (such as extra ingredients to improve its efficacy) in order to help you decide if it’s for you or not.

Everything from the formulas to the transparent descriptions aims to meet the demand for simpler, more straightforward products that Colette and Mark have seen in recent times. What’s more, you won’t find anything over £10 in the range, the idea being that keeping costs low affords consumers the chance to test out what works for them without the worry of being too out of pocket if a product doesn't quite meet their needs.

The first drop of products features:

Glycolic , £6.99 for 100ml - a 10% strength toner which also features witch hazel to help minimise oil.



Kaolin Clay , £4.99 for 50ml - a clay mask that also features smectite clay for absorbing excess oil.

Serums

Alpha Hydroxy Acid , £8.99 for 30ml - a 10% strength exfoliator that also includes multi-size molecular hyaluronic acid for extra hydration.

Lactic Acid , £7.99 for 30ml - 10% strength exfoliator which features added hyaluronic acid too.

Hyaluronic Acid , £4.99 for 30ml - which contains two different molecular sizes for optimal penetration.