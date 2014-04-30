The instant skin brightener that puts pigmentation in the shade

Anna Hunter 30 April 2014
gtg-md-colbert-tone--1

For those days when your lacklustre skin needs some serious attention, Colbert MD Tone Control Facial Discs will bring your complexion back to life

These nifty little facial discs are akin to a Power Plate for your skin - they brighten, tighten and tone in double-quick time. Infused with brightening molecules to tackle hyperpigmentation, these pre-soaked pads are also anti-inflammatory and intensely hydrating, not to mention protective thanks to their fusion of environmentally defensive ingredients; Coenzyme Q10 protects skin from UV damage, Genistein blocks free radicals and Lipoic Acid Omega 6 Oil replenishes essential fatty acids.

Even after a fews days use post-cleansing I noticed that my skin was softer, and as a happy side effect my spots shrunk significantly. My skin certainly looked fresher and perkier, without that red-raw result that sometimes follows an intense exfoliation session. Makeup and moisturiser glided on smoothly, and while I didn’t notice much fading where pigmentation was concerned I’d definitely consider investing in these little buffing beauties if only for the fact that they make light work of enlivening skin. In short, these discs allow the speediest at-home facial you’ll ever administer.

Colbert MD Tone Control Facial Discs, £65, available from  SpaceNK.


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More