The instant skin brightener that puts pigmentation in the shade

These nifty little facial discs are akin to a Power Plate for your skin - they brighten, tighten and tone in double-quick time. Infused with brightening molecules to tackle hyperpigmentation, these pre-soaked pads are also anti-inflammatory and intensely hydrating, not to mention protective thanks to their fusion of environmentally defensive ingredients; Coenzyme Q10 protects skin from UV damage, Genistein blocks free radicals and Lipoic Acid Omega 6 Oil replenishes essential fatty acids.

Even after a fews days use post-cleansing I noticed that my skin was softer, and as a happy side effect my spots shrunk significantly. My skin certainly looked fresher and perkier, without that red-raw result that sometimes follows an intense exfoliation session. Makeup and moisturiser glided on smoothly, and while I didn’t notice much fading where pigmentation was concerned I’d definitely consider investing in these little buffing beauties if only for the fact that they make light work of enlivening skin. In short, these discs allow the speediest at-home facial you’ll ever administer.

Colbert MD Tone Control Facial Discs, £65, available from SpaceNK.