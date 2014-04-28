The Magic Cream that lives up to its name

Of all the Beauty Crushes the Get The Gloss team have had, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream wins in terms of the amount of oohing and cooing that occurred when the pot landed on our desks.



The renowned makeup artist, famed for her work on the faces of Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz and almost every stunning A-lister you've seen on the red carpet, has been concocting this prettifying potion for years for use on shoots and pre-catwalk to wake up even the most tired model's complexion.



Since her first makeup and skincare range launched last year, we mere mortals have had access to the beautiful rose-gold-topped jars and we too can sport luminous, camera-ready skin.



Described by Charlotte herself as 'The magic dew of youth and luminosity in a jar' and hailed as the reason 'Mossy doesn't look nearly as haggard as she ought to' by our Co-Founder and all-round beauty expert Sarah Vine , it's packed full of collagen-boosting ingredients as well as hyaluronic acid (your best bet for hardcore hydration) and shea butter for super soft, well-nourished skin - a formula that even sensitive types can enjoy.

Add the fact that it has a protective SPF 15 and we're sold on the hefty price tag; it's the best tool we've found for creating a healthy glow before we've even picked up our makeup bag.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Treat & Transform Moisturiser SPF 15 is £70 for 50ml and available at Selfridges.com .