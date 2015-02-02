The miracle mask from Glam Glow that will transform troubled skin

2 February 2015
Suffering from a skin crisis? This ingredient packed mud mask will sort you out in no time


However much effort we put into looking after our skin, sometimes (often ill-timed with when we really need it to look its best) it just doesn’t play game. Enter Glam Glow’s Supermud Clearing Treatment  - the detoxifying mud mask we have on standby for any skin disasters.

Housed in a glamourous white glass jar, when opened this thick black treatment excels in getting to work quickly with fixing a manner of all skin woes. Designed primarily for combination or oily skin (but also works its charm on other skin types) this clay based product can be used as a full mask for the entire face or simply as a one-spot wonder solution.

Depending on how much time you have, leave the treatment on for anything between five and twenty minutes and as the mask dries watch as the congestion is pulled-out from your pores. The satisfyingly instant results will leave your skin looking clearer and brighter with pore size massively reduced. Who would have thought something so muddy could also be so glam?

