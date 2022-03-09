The moisturiser your sun and air con battered skin is craving

27 July 2015
Is your skin suffering from the summer elements? We may have the answer…

Whilst we might associate the harsh cold of winter with dry skin, the warmer months present just as many problems. Luckily, this is where Elemental Herbology’s Cell Plumping Facial Hydrator  comes in. With an antioxidant packed ingredient list to rival a cold pressed green juice, this plumping daily moisturiser will have your tired or weathered skin returned to its former glowing glory after just one use. Essential fatty acids and omega 7-rich macadamia oil provide a two pronged attack and work to replenish the skin’s natural lipids whilst also protecting your face from further sun or wind damage.

Sinking into your skin in a matter of moments (essential in the morning rush), this moisturiser is deeply hydrating yet does not feel the slightest bit heavy or sticky on the skin and therefore makes an ideal base for makeup. Scented of roses in a subtle, fresh and modern way means this cream is both a delight to use and transforms your skin - what more could you want.

To get your hands on a 15ml tube of this face saving moisturiser (perfect for taking on the plane), simply purchase our Latest in Beauty Summer 'It' Kit box, which contains eight amazing products worth over £85 for just £15.20 + £3.95 P&P.

To buy it separately, Elemental Herbology Cell Plumping Facial Hydrator is £33 and available  here .

