The new £1 Nivea shower gel that’s like summer in a bottle

The scent of sun cream , much like perfume, has that incredible ability to transport you to a different place and time - usually on holiday catching up on some much-needed R&R on a sunbed. That feel-good feeling can fuel you through the dreariest of Monday mornings at work, and now thanks to Nivea’s new Sunshine Love Shower Gel, the positive vibes can start as soon as you step in the bath.

Infused with the fragrance of the brand’s bestselling Nivea Sun sunscreen and enclosed in a bright yellow bottle, it serves as a much-needed ray of sunshine for brightening both mood and senses when the days become shorter and the sunny weather starts to dim.

It isn’t all about the scent though. Light and refreshing (just like a dip in a pool), its aloe vera-infused formula foams into an invigorating lather to remove all traces of end of day grime, saltwater, chlorine and, aptly, suncream, to leave skin squeaky clean but soft too. And, with a price tag of just a quid, it serves as good news for bank accounts too - a beauty bargain that will definitely lift spirits all year round.

Nivea Sunshine Love Shower Gel is £1 at Boots and is available to buy online here.

