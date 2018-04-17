The new Beauty Pie 'supplements' that’ll up your skincare ante

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 April 2018
beauty-pie-supplements

Brighter, firmer and smoother skin could only be 'one shot' away

At first glance, Beauty Pie’s  newest skincare launches look like something you’d find in the vitamins section of a health food shop. And supplements, they kind of are. Containing high doses of actives proven to help slow down the ageing process, they act as topical beauty 'shots' for strengthening skin’s resources against daily aggressors.

Featuring the likes of hyaluronic acid , peptides  and vitamin C , their capsule format allows for high levels of active to be preserved inside, which would otherwise degrade in more traditional packaging types like jars. This is especially the case for antioxidants such as vitamin C due to its high sensitivity. They’re also incredibly easy to use - simply twist and tap onto face and body (more on that later) in the mornings and/or evenings.

High performance and amazingly low-cost if you’re a Beauty Pie member  (memberships cost from £10 a month), each is brimming with skincare benefits. Which one’s worth adding to your regime? Here’s a rundown of their key stats to help you decide.

Superactive Capsules - Hyaluronic Acid & Biopeptides, regular price, £60 for 60 capsules; members pay £9.15

Great for: Plumping, smoothing and hydrating. Not only can they be used as a serum, but as a hydrating primer too.

The key ingredients: Dehydrated hyaluronic acid microspheres, a biopeptide microsponge and a silicone copolymer.

Their benefits? Both short and long-term skin-plumping. The microspheres are designed to absorb into the skin quickly and work over 1 to 2 hours to provide speedy improvements to skin smoothness. The blurring effects of the silicone copolymer further adds to its credentials as a hard-working pre-makeup base.

They’re also skin firming too thanks to the inclusion of a yeast-derived dual-peptide complex that works to increase collagen and elastin production. Together, they aim to visibly decrease wrinkle depth of crow’s feet and reduce stubborn lines on the forehead and nasolabial fold. Impressively, 100 per cent of testers agreed that their skin felt softer and smoother after four weeks’ of use. You don’t see those kind of stats often.

Buy online

Superactive Capsules - Pure Double Vitamin C & Vitamin E, regular price, £60 for 60; members pay £9.70

Great for: Brightening, protection and firming. Sun-exposed areas of the skin can particularly benefit from them due to their antioxidant content, such as the face, neck, décolleté and the back of the hands

Key ingredients: 10% pure vitamin C, vitamin C in microsponge and vitamin E acetate.

Their benefits? Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant and as such, is well worth adding to your daytime routine to better arm skin against the daily onslaught of environmental threats. Plus, it helps improve radiance and firmness too. The combination of both a stable dosage of active pure vitamin C as well as a slow-release microsponge version helps brighten and even out skin tone and again, testers reported to see visible differences after four weeks’ of use. Its protective abilities are further boosted by the use of antioxidant, vitamin E acetate, which also possesses great moisturising abilities too. Sounds like a daily multivitamin fit for stressed city skin.

Buy online

