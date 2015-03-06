The new Chanel coffret that allows you to spritz and dash in a rush

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 March 2015
gtg-beauty-crush-coco-madamoiselle

Meet the limited edition Chanel Coco Mademoiselle collection that suits handbags and dressing tables alike this Mother's Day

The words ‘limited edition’ and ‘Chanel’ are three words certain to turn heads at Get The Gloss HQ and the new Coco Mademoiselle coffret is one rare collectable that certainly doesn’t disappoint.

A duo designed to provide a quick fix spritz whether at home or away, the set contains a beautiful rose-hued Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum together with a new purse spray and three refills. A bold, feminine and chic fragrance, it balances the timeless with the more modern for a contemporary yet classic fragrance that suits any generation.

Bearing all the hallmarks of a potential signature scent , notes of orange, rose, jasmine, pure patchouli and vetiver give this elegant collection an unexpected edge for a pairing that suits clutch bags and coiffeuses alike. The perfect gift for her (or you), if you’re looking for a new scent to step into spring with - we may have just found it.

The limited edition Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Collection is £110 and available to buy online at  www.selfridges.com .

