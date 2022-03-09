The new Chanel perfume that’s summer in a scent

It’s rare that we come across a fragrance that appeals across the generations, but from the young to the young at heart Chanel’s new Chance Eau Vive does just that - a bold claim we know.

Fun, flirty, timeless and elegantly fruity, it’s acted as the perfect spritz of summer feel-good factor when the clouds have started to grey over GTG Towers. Its refreshing grapefruit-blood orange accord acts as a cocktail of the most addictive kind with jasmine, white musks and fresh vetiver giving it a sophistication that makes it a modern day cult fragrance in the making.

With its spirit captured perfectly in a new ad campaign created by renowned French creative tour de force Jean-Paul Goude, both the film and the latest addition to the Chance fragrance family act as the ideal re-energising and uplifting reminder of sunnier climes - come shine or showers this summer.

Chanel Eau Vive Eau de Toilette, from £55 is available to buy online from www.selfridges.com .

