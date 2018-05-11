The new cellulite-fighting moisturiser that acts like a workout for your skin

If you have cellulite, you’re not the only one. Stats reveal that over 90 per cent of women find that they have it at some point in their lives, but unlike other common niggles such as dry skin, it’s a lot trickier to smooth out. Not all cellulite treatments are created equal, however, daily massage can help in our experience, especially if paired with a circulation-stimulating cellulite cream like Elemis’ new Targeted Toning Body Moisturiser.

What makes it stand out?

For starters, the results of its independent clinical trials. When used for 8 weeks in conjunction with a massage routine, 100 per cent of the 30 women who tested it reported that their cellulite had visibly reduced, agreed that their skin looked and felt more toned after using the product and said that their skin looked and felt firmer too.

Next, its ingredients list serves up a well-balanced range of actives for helping out dimply areas. These include stimulating nigari salt, skin smoothing jania rubens extract (a type of red algae) and firming plankton extract - a triple threat of high performers to help encourage drainage.