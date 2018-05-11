The new cellulite-fighting moisturiser that acts like a workout for your skin

If you have cellulite, you’re not the only one. Stats reveal that over 90 per cent of women find that they have it at some point in their lives, but unlike other common niggles such as dry skin, it’s a lot trickier to smooth out. Not all cellulite treatments are created equal, however, daily massage can help in our experience, especially if paired with a circulation-stimulating cellulite cream like Elemis’ new Targeted Toning Body Moisturiser.
What makes it stand out?
For starters, the results of its independent clinical trials. When used for 8 weeks in conjunction with a massage routine, 100 per cent of the 30 women who tested it reported that their cellulite had visibly reduced, agreed that their skin looked and felt more toned after using the product and said that their skin looked and felt firmer too.
Next, its ingredients list serves up a well-balanced range of actives for helping out dimply areas. These include stimulating nigari salt, skin smoothing jania rubens extract (a type of red algae) and firming plankton extract - a triple threat of high performers to help encourage drainage.
What’s it like to use?
I really liked its shape-shifting texture - it transforms from rich cream to silky oil when applied to provide a little more slip for your massage. It’s also surprisingly hydrating too but lightweight enough to not feel heavy on skin (especially welcome during this current warm spell). Paired with its refreshingly scented blend of juniper, fennel, cypress and grapefruit essential oils, it makes for a great body cream swap for the summer months that also provides a wide range of below-the-surface benefits too.
What type of massage should you do with it?
Helpfully, Elemis has created a four step massage plan to implement morning and night to enhance the results of its new moisturiser. Created to boost micro-circulation and drainage, it also serves as a pretty nice treat for tired limbs at the end of a long day.
Step 1: Massage - apply Targeted Toning Body Moisturiser using hands and fingertips, massaging it into the skin in large circular movements.
Step 2: Pinching - stimulate circulation by squeezing the skin between fingers and thumb, moving across the area of concern.
Step 3: Cupping - stimulate drainage by firmly patting cupped hands over the area.
Step 4: Knuckling - (not as scary as it sounds!) Firmly pound the area with a closed fist, using the flat of your knuckles.
Elemis’ new Targeted Toning Body Moisturiser is £69 and is available to buy online here .
Written in partnership with Elemis. All views our own.