The new Elemis serum that’s a stroke of pure genius

There are many products flooding the market that claim they can do numerous things for our skin, and while some have proven worthy of their claims, the majority have left us feeling deflated and, sometimes, a little cheated. That is, until the new Elemis Advanced Brightening Even Tone Serum came into our lives. While it may be a mouthful to say, this product will leave you speechless with its undeniable results.

Clinically proven to reduce pigmentation in a mere 28 days, this serum works by blocking out the effects of melanin production to reduce its ability to darken the skin. This product is packed with vitamin C and a unique combination of daisy and pea extracts, which works to battle dark areas and pigmentation, halt signs of ageing and blur out any signs of imperfections on the skin’s surface. Just a couple of weeks in, we’ve already seen a clear difference in our skin.

Any pigmentation and dark spots on our skin has been perfected and lightened to leave our faces brighter, clearer and more even. We can’t imagine what our progress will be looking like by day number 28, but we have a feeling we may need our ID a little more often.

Elemis Advanced Brightening Even Tone Serum , £47.20