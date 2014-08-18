The new high-tech cleansing brush that targets your T-zone

If you’re prone to the odd breakout or if your complexion is looking and feeling a bit dull and lacklustre as of late, the new Sonic Cleansing Brush from Clinique could help transform your complexion for the better.

Particularly effective against clogged pores and oily skin, this high-tech beauty gadget has been great in improving the texture of my skin - and more specifically my T-zone thanks to its angled tip. Separated into two sections - green bristles for the T-zone, forehead and chin and white bristles to tackle the cheek area - it allows for a more targeted cleanse to even make light work of hard to reach areas.

Thanks to its gentle sonic technology, it cleans deeper than with just hands and face wash alone, perfectly prepping your skin for your day or night cream and increasing their efficacy in the process too. Extremely easy and quick to use thanks to its clear instructions, the cleansing time recommended is up to 1 minute, starting with 30 seconds if you’ve never used one before.

How often you use it is completely up to you. It suggests using it once a day to begin with, but depending on your skin type, you can adjust this to suit (I opted for once a week instead). There’s no need to add extra pressure when in contact with the skin and it even comes with a handy timer too. Our skincare regimes have been made all the more robust yet all the more simple as a result.

The Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush is £79 and is available from www.johnlewis.com .