The new ‘ice-cube effect’ shower gel that can be used on dry skin

From moisturisers that can be applied on wet skin to conditioners that are applied before shampooing, the beauty industry’s provided us with a wide range of curveballs to shake up our in-shower routines. And, thanks to L’Occitane, it’s given us one more, a shower gel that can be used on dry skin before showering.

Its new Verveine ICY Body Shower Gel is a product first for the brand and as well as offering a point of difference in terms of application, it also claims to provide an ice-cube effect too - a quality that sounded particularly appealing during this especially hot time of year. How does it scrub up? We put it to the test to find out.

Who’s it for?

Those looking for an extra icy blast on especially hot days. Those with sensitive and irritation-prone skin types may prefer to steer clear though due to its combination of sodium laureth sulphate , menthol and fragrance which could very well leave you feeling more stressed than soothed.

How do you use it?