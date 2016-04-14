The new No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum - its best serum yet?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 April 2016
no7-3

Meet the new face serum from No7 - Lift & Luminate Triple Action. How does it differ from its predecessors though? We found out

In terms of anti-ageing skincare that delivers high end results at high street prices, No7 has established itself as a leader in the field. Now setting its sights beyond just deep lines and wrinkles, the brand is now looking to shift focus from ‘Protect and Perfect' to its latest launch, ‘Lift & Luminate’ - a new super serum providing a triple threat of anti-ageing benefits with super-ingredient Matrixyl 3000 Plus, still at its core.

MORE GLOSS: Matrixyl & Matrixyl 3000 - anti-ageing’s hottest sister act?

An ingredient which experts agree is truly worthy of the hype, the additions of hibiscus extract (to support collagen production), hyaluronic acid (to increase hydration) and the newly created ‘Lightening Complex’ containing emblica (Indian gooseberry), vitamin C and gluconolatone to help fade pigmentation, the cocktail sets out to address wrinkles, lack of firmness and uneven skin tone in one fell swoop. Explaining what happens to our skin as we age, Dr Mike Bell, No7 Skincare Scientific Advisor comments: “Collagen, which keeps your skin looking full and firm, breaks down later in the ageing process; probably from our mid-forties. This is around the same time that over production of melanin in the skin can lead to the first signs of uneven skin tone and uneven pigmentation. This is our first serum with three clinically proven results. We’ve combined our most powerful anti-wrinkle technology (Matrixyl 3000 Plus) from the No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum with new firming and lightening innovation.”

MORE GLOSS: High sugar, high stakes - the truth about your sweet tooth and your skin

Lightweight, non-greasy and fast-absorbing, it's been formulated to deliver high concentrations of ingredients to the skin to provide more targeted results when popped on morning and evening. Dr Bell recommends: “As with all No7 serums, No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum has been designed to complement your existing skincare routine. We know that approximately 30% of our customers use a serum instead of a day cream which means their skin isn’t being protected from harmful UV rays which will cause further skin damage. Used in tandem, you could say you have a skin boosting super-team!”

The campaign is fronted by Alessandra Ferri, the youngest ever Principal Dancer at The Royal Ballet who, at 52, has just returned to the stage again. Refusing to be limited by age she comments, “Age is irrelevant. What matters is your energy inside. I used to compare myself to my younger self but now I don’t. I don’t compete. I live in the present. I’m proud of what I’ve done and who I was when I was younger, but I’m also proud of what I’m doing now and who I am now and want to look the best I can today. If you’re feeling full of energy and life you want your skin to reflect that. I love that No7 recognises and celebrates this.” Watch the full advert here .

New No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum is £27 and is available to  buy online at Boots.com .

