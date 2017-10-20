The new Rosie Huntington-Whiteley scent we think you’re going to love

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 October 2017
untitled-3-22

Creamy, soft and intriguing, the new limited edition Rose Gold Eau de Parfum has fast become one of our new season favourites

When it comes to retailer collaborations, the pairing of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Marks & Spencer has set the bar pretty high. With her bestselling lingerie line a staple in many people’s bedroom drawers, her body care products  favourites of ours and pleas from the States for her to launch her makeup line there, she’s proven to have the Midas touch when it comes to both fashion and beauty. So it seems quite apt that the latest addition to the dynasty be named Rose Gold, a new limited edition Eau de Parfum created to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Rosie for Autograph brand.

Having won a Fragrance Foundation Award in 2016 for her Rosie for Autograph EDP, the fourth fragrance under the umbrella has fast become another favourite in the office thanks to its blend of soft and creamy notes. Created by Rosie and renowned perfumer, Ralf Schwieger (the nose behind other statement scents such as Lipstick Rose by Frederic Malle), it’s inspired by Rosie’s favourite indulgence - a cosy evening spent by the fire on a starry night. It smells just as blissful as it sounds. Rich and enveloping, but not overpoweringly so, it comprises of top notes of airy bergamot and star anise, a heart of rose and freesia and base notes of vanilla, amber and musk. If you veer more towards warmer, sensual scents, you’ll love it.

“I have really enjoyed working on each of my collections,” Rosie says. “I have especially enjoyed creating a range of fragrances including this new scent, which is one of my personal favourites. It embodies a confident and captivating woman, and although it has an opulent scent, it can still be worn during the day - the perfect fragrance for a women on the go.”

We agree, and if you fancy layering your scent , (albeit in a slightly different way), we recommend browsing through the rest of the celebratory Autumn range. Featuring new lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear adorned with modernist painted rose florals and deep berry and champagne tones on luxurious fabrics like silks, French designed lace and cashmere, the collection also features new bra shapes including a new bralet, bralet camisoles and bralet chemises. Bring on payday.

Rosie for Autograph Rose Gold Eau de Parfum is £28 (for 75ml) and is available to  buy now here .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


