The one-stop-shop hair and body oil that provides a top to toe treat

We all love a product that makes our beauty regimes all the more efficient, whether that be our trusty Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge or NARS The Multiple . Well, now there’s a third product we can add to our artilleries to complete the trio and that’s the beautifully fragranced Mauli Sacred Union Scent and Dry Oil to leave skin and hair suitably lavished, nourished and protected.

So what is Mauli? It’s a sacred thread that forms an integral part of any puja (blessing ritual) to invoke goodwill when tied on the wrist of the recipient – an aspect reflected in the charm attached to the bottle. With fans including model, writer and Contributing Editor of British Vogue , Laura Bailey, the brand’s range of products provide a much-needed dose of ayurvedic-inspired R&R when nerves are feeling particularly frayed.

With a luxurious blend of ingredients to act as the perfect antidote to the most stressful of days, the antioxidant-rich oil soothes and smoothes from top to toe with rejuvenating moringa, detoxifying watermelon seed, healing argan and conditioning coconut oil leaving skin and senses stronger and all the more calm. Simply massage onto damp skin immediately after your bath or shower and then apply a little onto hair to complete the experience.

Bliss.

Mauli Sacred Union Scent & Dry Oil is £64 and available to buy online from www.maulirituals.com .

