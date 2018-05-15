PSA: The Ordinary's about to launch a budget sunscreen range

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 May 2018
the-ordinary-sun-cream
Instagram @deciem

The high performance, low-cost brand has suncare in its sights. Here’s what we know about the line-up so far

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

From serums  to foundations , The Ordinary proves time and time again that high performance products needn’t have to come with a high price tag. However, there’s been one beauty category that’s been noticeably absent from its line-up - sun care - a gap that the brand is looking to comprehensively fill by the end of the month thanks to the arrival of not just one, but five new sunscreens.

Taking to Deciem’s Instagram page , founder Brandon Truaxe shared that the long-awaited addition is only weeks away from being revealed, and, while details are being kept carefully under wraps for the moment, a glance at The Ordinary’s website gives us a glimpse of what’s in store.

All listed as ‘coming soon,’ the range looks like it’ll feature a mixture of both chemical and physical sunscreens ranging from SPF 15 to SPF 50. The names of the new products are:

  • Mineral UV Filters SPF 15 + NMF (the brand’s ‘Natural Moisturizing Factors,’ a complex of amino acids, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and other goodies that aim to provide non-greasy hydration)
  • Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 + NMF
  • Mixed UV Filters SPF 50 + NMF
  • Invisible UV Filters SPF 35
  • Mixed UV Filters SPF 30 + Oil Control

More details are en route (we’ll make sure to keep you posted), including pricing. But considering that their Granactive 2% Retinoid Emulsion  (a favourite of Kim Kardashian’s ) and Serum Foundation  come in at just £8 and £5.70, respectively, we’re pretty sure they’ll be pretty bank balance-friendly. Happy days.

Read more: Our review of The Ordinary's foundations

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
What is the best skincare for teens?
I’ve tried dozens of cosmetic tweakments and this is the one I rate the most


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More