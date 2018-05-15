PSA: The Ordinary's about to launch a budget sunscreen range

From serums to foundations , The Ordinary proves time and time again that high performance products needn’t have to come with a high price tag. However, there’s been one beauty category that’s been noticeably absent from its line-up - sun care - a gap that the brand is looking to comprehensively fill by the end of the month thanks to the arrival of not just one, but five new sunscreens.

Taking to Deciem’s Instagram page , founder Brandon Truaxe shared that the long-awaited addition is only weeks away from being revealed, and, while details are being kept carefully under wraps for the moment, a glance at The Ordinary’s website gives us a glimpse of what’s in store.

All listed as ‘coming soon,’ the range looks like it’ll feature a mixture of both chemical and physical sunscreens ranging from SPF 15 to SPF 50. The names of the new products are:

Mineral UV Filters SPF 15 + NMF (the brand’s ‘Natural Moisturizing Factors,’ a complex of amino acids, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and other goodies that aim to provide non-greasy hydration)

Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 + NMF

Mixed UV Filters SPF 50 + NMF

Invisible UV Filters SPF 35

Mixed UV Filters SPF 30 + Oil Control

More details are en route (we’ll make sure to keep you posted), including pricing. But considering that their Granactive 2% Retinoid Emulsion (a favourite of Kim Kardashian’s ) and Serum Foundation come in at just £8 and £5.70, respectively, we’re pretty sure they’ll be pretty bank balance-friendly. Happy days.

