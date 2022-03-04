The organic beauty body essential to boost your skincare regime

Organic, gluten free, vegan and 100% natural, one of Rahua’s stellar range of body care essentials has made for the ideal antidote to our trans-seasonal skin woes. The perfect partner to its hair care range, the skin softening Body Lotion caught our attention for making light work of our parched limbs without leaving a greasy residue behind. A rare find if you ask us.

Enriched with omega 3 and 9, nourishing oils and other conditioning goodies, its antioxidant-rich formulation and creamy texture has got us hooked for an easy yet effective dose of daily hydration that’s left our skin quenched, smoother and more supple too.

With a fragrance that makes it smell good enough to eat, it makes for the ideal post-shower treat come morning or evening that promises instant moisturisation that’s fast-absorbing, but noticeably hard-working too.

Rahua Body Lotion is £40 and available from www.urbanretreat.co.uk .

