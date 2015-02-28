The organic skincare brand loved by the Hollywood jet setters

The celebrity lifestyle isn’t all fun and games; the jam packed schedules, regular long-haul flights and countless country hopping can play havoc on the skin. Once you throw in the frequent holidays in all sorts of climates (we don’t feel that sorry them) you’ve got a recipe for a skincare disaster. Whether or not you’re lucky enough to be jetting off in the near future we’re pleased to report we’ve found a brand that the celebs rely on to keep their skin in check both at home and away.

From humble beginnings in a small Hungarian village, Eminence have been harnessing the natural powers of the local herbs, fruits and vegetables since 1958. Now based in Vancouver and boasting a 250 strong product range the brand has reached the heady heights of Hollywood and can count numerous red carpet regulars as fans. Still using the highest concentration of the finest natural ingredients sourced from Hungarian farms and not a drop of water in sight the brand prides itself on its natural, organic credentials. With yummy almost edible scents and a set of ingredient lists to rival a juice bar we had to investigate more.

To help you get your own slice of Hollywood glow we’ve rounded up the celebrities favourite Eminence products for three of the most troublesome skin concerns: dehydration and dryness, excess oil and signs of ageing.

Dehydration and dryness

In Cameron Diaz’s beach bag she always remembers to pack her Facial Recovery Oil explaining that: "A drop goes a long way to relieve any dryness in your skin from the sun and water. A drop on each cheek after your shower will do wonders." Fusing calming clary sage oil to balance oil production with soothing and deeply hydrating olive oil this product will have your thirsty skin back to its radiant self in no time.

Whilst travelling Jessica Biel also relies on Eminence to keeps her skin in tip top condition. “Constant flying dries out my skin, so I make sure I moisturise everything. I always have Éminence Eight Greens Youth Serum in my carry on”. Using the Yucca plant and flaxseed oil this potent serum treats visible signs of ageing whilst providing optimum levels of hydration.

Fellow A-Lister Katherine Heigl combats the dreaded dehydrating air con using Eminence’s Strawberry and Rhubarb range and in particular the Hyaluronic Serum and the Masque which she likes to takes on board to give her skin a mini in-flight facial.

Excess oil

Travelling and hot weather can infuriate oily skin and for award winning actress Thandie Newton Eminence is her choice for combating troublesome skin. Having suffered with acne on and off throughout her life Thandie now prefers the natural, organic approach to controlling her breakouts noting the importance of exfoliation and fading.

“For exfoliation on my face I use the gorgeous Éminence Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant – completely natural and organic, smells divine and is gentle enough (but properly effective) to use morning and night. After that I then use Éminence Bright Skin Licorice Root Booster-Serum . The element found in most skin ‘lighteners’ is hydroquinone, and the good people at Eminence have discovered that this property occurs naturally in stone crop and licorice root.”

Fine lines and wrinkles

For Eminence, coconuts are not just for sipping, they also have powers to turn back the clock. The Coconut Age Corrective Moisturiser , loved by the ever so glamorous (and a very young looking 42) Dita Von Teese, combines coconut oil with shea butter, grapeseed oil and secret wonder ingredient of chicory root (proven to provide a visible firming effect in as little as 5 minutes).

On a similar superfood note, Eminence have also utilised the powers of the the health world’s trendiest vegetable, kale. Their Citrus & Kale Potent C + E Masque contains a powerful level of antioxidants that defend against free radical damage (the leading cause of age spots, fine lines and wrinkles) while supplying healing properties and promoting a natural collagen boost for the skin.

The best news of all? The concentrated quantity of natural ingredients present in all of the Eminence products means they all have anti-ageing powers. So whilst treating whatever skin concern you have you are also fighting the ageing process. Double win!

In the UK Eminence is sold via SkinSmith and leading salons and spas.

