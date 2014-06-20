The pedicure gadget for supermodel soles

Elle Macpherson, AKA 'The Body' has given us mere mortals the tools for hair removal, a Super Elixir supplement to get us healthy and now she's making sure our hooves are in order with her new Heel Smoother.



Anything that gets us closer to supermodel status is welcome fodder; add that it actually works and we're ready to sing its praises and parade it for all to see. The egg-shaped gadget makes light work of pedicures at home. Battery-powered, the rotating blade (far less scary than it sounds) gently removes all manner of tough and dead skin in one swift movement - simply roll it over dry and hard areas and within minutes you'll have catwalk-worthy feet. Thankfully, the dusty dead skin that's removed is safely collected within the device so there's no need to worry about hiding the evidence.



Finish off with one of the included buffing discs to smooth over any edges, a quick paint of your toenails and you're ready for sandal season - supermodel soles in an instant.



Elle Macpherson Heel Smoother, £19.99 from Argos