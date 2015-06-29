The portable pedicure gadget that every woman needs in her kit

Judy Johnson 29 June 2015
gtg-mircopedi-nano-main

The marvellous MICRO Pedi has added to its range with a newer, smaller yet still powerful foot-buffing must-have

A few years ago the MICRO Pedi changed the future of feet with its powerful skin-buffing rollers that promised to leave heels soft and smooth within a matter of minutes. And boy did it keep its promise. Now, though, the same brand has launched the NANO, a colourful, lighter and more compact edition of the original.

Small but mighty, the portable pedicure gadget hasn’t lost any of its feet-perfecting prowess, still using the mineral roller which spins at 360 degrees, 30 times a second to instantly and gently rid you of any dry, rough skin.

Simple to use and requiring less effort than a hand-held foot file, everyone should have one; if I had my way, they’d give them out on the tube (cracked-heeled sandal wearers, take note). Pack it in your suitcase this summer for feet that won’t need a filter when you take that inevitable beach selfie…

MICRO Pedi NANO, £29.99 available from Lloyds Pharmacy now  and from Boots in August

Follow us  @GetTheGloss  and Judy  @Judy_Jay



You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More