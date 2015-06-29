The portable pedicure gadget that every woman needs in her kit

A few years ago the MICRO Pedi changed the future of feet with its powerful skin-buffing rollers that promised to leave heels soft and smooth within a matter of minutes. And boy did it keep its promise. Now, though, the same brand has launched the NANO, a colourful, lighter and more compact edition of the original.



Small but mighty, the portable pedicure gadget hasn’t lost any of its feet-perfecting prowess, still using the mineral roller which spins at 360 degrees, 30 times a second to instantly and gently rid you of any dry, rough skin.



Simple to use and requiring less effort than a hand-held foot file, everyone should have one; if I had my way, they’d give them out on the tube (cracked-heeled sandal wearers, take note). Pack it in your suitcase this summer for feet that won’t need a filter when you take that inevitable beach selfie…



MICRO Pedi NANO, £29.99 available from Lloyds Pharmacy now and from Boots in August

Follow us @GetTheGloss and Judy @Judy_Jay