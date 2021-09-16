Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

After a summer in sandals, our heels are looking a bit worse for wear – think cracked and hard and you'll be along the right lines. So before we swaddle them in socks and boots for the next six months, we decided we'd get our tootsies in tip-top condition with an at-home foot peel.

Everyone from Beauty Pie to French pharmacy brand SVR, via feet expert Footner sell these exfoliating socks, which use acids to slough off dead skin and reveal the silky-soft feet beneath, but are the dramatic effects of at-home foot peels a good thing for skin, and why are you shedding bits of your sole as you about your day? We’ve got answers.

The foot peel pros

They’re low effort

All you have to do is slip your feet into the gel-filled socks, strap them on and chill. There’s no sloughing, filing or elbow grease to speak of – instead, an exfoliating acid blend begins to nibble at your dead, dry and hard skin. “They break down the outer layers of hard dead skin, kick-starting a peeling process which then encourages new skin cells to form," explains aesthetic doctor and founder of Clinicbe Dr Barbara Kubicka .

Most at-home foot peels contain an alpha hydroxy acid solution that typically includes glycolic and lactic acid and very often beta hydroxy salicylic acid too. Most manufacturers include hydrating agents such as glycerin, vitamin E and nourishing plant oils to maximise the socks’ softening potential.

They’re very effective

The skin on our feet can be the toughest, thickest and most calloused on our body. As such, thorough foot exfoliation can seem like a mammoth task when embarked upon physically with a scrub or file and often we need to go in again two days later, but a chemical peel breaks down the top layers of your skin with efficiency than other methods rarely match.

As consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk explains, exfoliating acids such as those found in the AHA gel of a foot peel "work to loosen the ‘cement’ between dead skin cells to smooth and brighten dull skin." Your body will gradually do away with surface dead skin cells naturally, but given that feet in particular are so prone to hard skin buildup, a leg-up by way of a foot peel can have dramatic effects where softening, smoothing and dead skin shedding is concerned.

They’re incredibly satisfying

Are you the type of person who relishes plucking out your chin hairs or squeezing a spot ? Exfoliating socks were made for you. Watching your old, grey skin peel off in sheets is gross but oh so glorious, and you just know that velvety, good as new heels are lying beneath. Look up the #footner hashtag on Instagram to see what I’m talking about. If you’re eating, or simply not one of these morbidly curious people, don’t go there. Otherwise, scroll and peel to your heart’s delight.

They make your feet feel like clouds

Once the peeling process is complete (we’ll come onto that), your feet will be so buff you won’t recognise them. Those cheesy heels, flaky toes and rough soles will be a thing of the past. Your feet will be reincarnated as soft, bright, light feeling things and you'll feel no shame whipping off your socks at yoga.

The effects are long-lasting

That smugly soft sensation will endure for weeks, nay, months if you’re lucky. Most experts recommend using chemical foot peels once every month max, but you’ll likely get away silky footed for around two to three months, depending on your rate of skin cell turnover. In that vein, given that all you did was put your foot in a sock and sit tight for an episode of your favourite box set, possibly with wine, this is as low maintenance as grooming gets. That said, it’s not all smooth sailing...

The scaly sock cons

Your feet are shut in a bag for at least an hour

Once your feet are ensconced in the peel, it's fairly difficult to walk, so you need to sit down while they get to work. This could be an enormous positive or a debilitating downside, depending on your P.O.V and responsibilities. If you’ve got toddlers on your tail, errands to run or simply can’t afford a sixty-minute window on the sofa, you may want to save your personal foot peel appointment for another day.

Results aren’t immediate

If you’re expecting instant pedicure results, you may be disappointed. Your dead skin won’t start flaking off for at least three days. Once it begins, however, there’s no going back. You need to avoid moisturising your feet for a week or two post-peel as well, because this will make the skin stick back to your feet, making the peeling proess pointless.

You’ll need a strong stomach

We're not exaggerating when we say your feet will shed like a snake. It begins with little flakes in hard areas and culminates in inch long sections of skin peeling off. You might find it inside your socks at the end of the day, or see a flurry at the foot of your bed in the morning. If you have plans to wear sandals in the coming week, hold off on the peel. Similarly, if you go to yoga or any other bare-footed exercise, proceed with caution as your feet will be flaking everywhere.