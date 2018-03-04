The retinol eye serum that fakes a good night’s sleep

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Retinol (or vitamin A) has earned its place as the derms’ favourite ingredient for slowing down the signs of ageing, making skin look smoother, healthier and more vibrant. It’s a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, that increases cell turnover and encourages cells to behave like their younger selves. In a study highlighted in the BBC documentary The Truth About Looking Good , volunteers applied 0.1% retinol over four weeks and showed an improvement in fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. (Read our expert guide to retinol here ) Retinol eye serums are relatively new to the market – and to me. But with fine lines (and a few deep ones) and dark circles aplenty, I was keen to see what Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, £65 could do. In a study carried out by the brand, participants saw more revitalized, youthful looking eyes in just one week. Would it do the same for me? What is it? This serum for eyes is designed to treat fine lines and wrinkles, firm skin and reduce dark circles for an overall vibrant morning face. Its uniqueness is Dr Murad breakthrough Retinol Tri-Active Technology. If it were a fancy restaurant dish, it would translate as ‘three ways with retinol’. The trio comprises a fast-acting retinoid (a retinol derivative which is gentler than retinol) a time-released retinol (to deliver the powerful ingredient in a sustained way) and a retinol booster, which is said to act like a magnet to make the skin more receptive to the benefits of retinol.

Who is it for? It’s aimed at all ages - in your 20s to defend against the future signs of ageing through to your 40s when wrinkles and uneven skin tone start to become more noticeable, and then on into your 50s and 60s, when we have more advanced signs of ageing to contend with such as collagen loss as our oestrogen levels drop. Murad tell me that “Tri-Active Technology does not rely on one single concentration of retinol, but is a proprietary blend of three advanced retinol technologies designed to maximise results with minimised side effects. The different releases of retinol make it more tolerable for the skin”. What does it do? It combines the line-softening and skin-brightening effects of retinol with additional powerful firming actives. A marine kelp complex brightens dark circle, while extract of swertia flower (a medicinal flower from the Himalayas) increases the skin’s resilience and elasticity. I’ve always obeyed instructions not to use retinol products with anything else in case the ingredients are incompatible and render the retinol inactive. As a retinol product is on the investment side of your beauty budget, you don’t want to waste a drop! The result has been that I have missed out on all the richness of my usual night creams and wake up with my naturally dry face parched - and after a couple of nights, I stop using it. What I liked about this product is that it’s formulated with compatible ingredients to minimize the drying effects of retinol. What’s it like?