The rise of the super masks that prevent maskne and soothe the skin

From disposable blue paper masks to fancy skin-kind silk face masks and face masks as fashion accessories, face coverings have come on in leaps and bounds in the short time since they became an everyday essential back in July. As a result of this, maskne has become the word on everyone's lips and the next wave of mask advancements is here to address this pesky skin condition. Aesthetic doctor Dr Barbara Sturm is leading up what we predict to be a new wave of super maks that aim to head maskne off at the pass.

The Sturm Nano-Silver Mask , £30, available in black and white, may not look as stylish as some but it has skin benefits aplenty (we'll take that over a jazzy pattern right now). It's soft, washable and reusable and made with anti-microbial, anti-friction nano-silver infused polyester fabric. Silver is prized for antibacterial and antifungal properties, you'll often find silver in wound dressings as it supports skin healing and in skincare too.

It's claimed that the Nano-Silver Mask's breathable fabric will stop glasses from fogging, as well as eliminating chafing against the skin, the prime cause of acne mechanica aka or 'maksne'. It has three layers as advised by the World Health Organisation in order to curb the spread of coronavirus and ten per cent of the retail price goes to their Covid-19 Solidarity Fund which was helped to support key-workers during the pandemic.

It's available solo or as part of a Dr Barbara Sturm Maskne Set, £120 , to help prevent and treat acne caused by face coverings. The set includes the Nano-Silver mask, Anti-Pollution Drops which have hyaluronic acid in and help to support the skin barrier, Calming Serum to reduce redness and irritation, topical spot treatment the Clarifying Spot Treatment Untinted and a sachet of the popular Clarifying Mask which soothes, calms and reduced excess sebum protection.