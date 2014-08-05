The rose scented day cream that regenerates your skin

While sore and sun-damaged skin really isn’t our thing, a day cream that nourishes, heals and hydrates definitely is. Enter Dr. Hauschka with a true English classic, their staple summer must-have Rose Day Cream.

This light yet luxurious cream is enriched with rose oil and wild rose hip extract to protect and nurture tired, red and sore skin. Shea butter and avocado oil help hydrate, while extracts of St. John’s Wort soothe and fortify the skin, gently guiding your face to a blissful state of balance and radiance. The cream is thick and super moisturising with a light, rosy scent. It sinks quickly into sore skin for instant soothing and leaves no greasy residue.

Best applied in the mornings to a moist face, Rose Day Cream works to regenerate the top layer of the skin and helps maintain moisture throughout the day, leaving you feeling just as fresh-faced come home time as you did when you left the bathroom mirror eight hours earlier. Skin feels smoother, softer and super revitalised, and the added rosiness makes Dr. Hauschka’s Day Cream the perfect companion for dry summer skin.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, £28, available to buy online