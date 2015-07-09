The secret to dewy, glowing summer skin

A firm favorite here at GTG, this double-action exfoliator and enzyme mask is the perfect way to re-energise and prep wintry, lacklustre skin for a summer-ready complexion.

Effortlessly eliminating dead skin cells without irritating even the most delicate complexions, this gentle formula contains Aurelia’s signature probiotic and peptide complexes, alongside a medley of the purest BioOrganic Oils that work to balance, cleanse and protect the skin.

With an uplifting, skin-conditioning blend of essentials oils, chamomile helps to calm redness and irritation, eucalyptus purifies, rosemary invigorates and bergamot helps to refresh and inspire a feeling of optimism. Brightening, softening, decongesting and clarifying, this perfect little product also contains natural rice bran refining beads that dislodges dry skin cells, boosts circulation and works to remove every last trace of pore clogging, radiance-ruining residue, restoring your complexion to its peachy-soft best.

This beautiful balm can be used regularly as a polish, post-cleanse – or can be applied once or twice a week as an intensive skin-clarifying enzymatic mask.

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Refine and Polish Miracle Balm, £57, buy online

