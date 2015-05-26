The serum so good its ingredients have won a Nobel Prize…

26 May 2015
gtg-bioeffect-serum-main

It's been thoroughly documented by world leading dermatologists for its anti-ageing capabilities - find out why here

One of the inevitable downsides of getting older (asides from paying taxes and life-ending hangovers ) is the unavoidable wear than time has on our body. Indeed, blink while looking in the mirror and skin that was once bright, smooth and youthful has the potential to become increasingly loose, lacklustre and wrinkled. However, the ability to reverse the signs of ageing AND stop time in its tracks might just be ours to have - and it’s all thanks to the new Bioeffect EGF Day Serum.

Containing all the impressive ingredients of the award winning original, this new super serum is specifically designed for women 30+ who are looking to introduce a lightweight dose of daytime  anti-ageing  into their beauty regimes. What is it that makes it so effective? That would be the presence of their hero, Nobel-Prize winning ingredient, EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor), which has been shown to assist in the renewal of skin cells such as collagen and elastin (which are known to be key ingredients in keeping the complexion looking smooth, strong and healthy). As a result, EGF works to create denser, firmer skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, restore skin elasticity, and  reduce pore size.

We know what you’re thinking though - a product so powerful would have to be jampacked with upteen ingredients and nasty chemicals? Wrong - it’s water-based and contains a mere 10. Even the EGF (which previously was only produced in E. coli bacteria or extracted from human cells) has been uniquely produced using barley plants, ensuring that every last drop of this sensational serum is of the utmost pure.

So, does it work? A 1000% yes. It’s has an extremely light-weight gel texture that absorbs quickly into skin, leaving the complexion feeling plumped, primed and ready for makeup. Simply apply in the morning on a clean face and neck and allow a good ten minutes before applying anything on top to allow it to fully sink in. Then all you need do is sit back, relax and watch as the years on your face simply melt away...

Bioeffect EGF Day Serum, £110,  buy online

Follow us on  @getthegloss  and Katie  @KatieRob20



You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More