The serum so good its ingredients have won a Nobel Prize…

One of the inevitable downsides of getting older (asides from paying taxes and life-ending hangovers ) is the unavoidable wear than time has on our body. Indeed, blink while looking in the mirror and skin that was once bright, smooth and youthful has the potential to become increasingly loose, lacklustre and wrinkled. However, the ability to reverse the signs of ageing AND stop time in its tracks might just be ours to have - and it’s all thanks to the new Bioeffect EGF Day Serum.

Containing all the impressive ingredients of the award winning original, this new super serum is specifically designed for women 30+ who are looking to introduce a lightweight dose of daytime anti-ageing into their beauty regimes. What is it that makes it so effective? That would be the presence of their hero, Nobel-Prize winning ingredient, EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor), which has been shown to assist in the renewal of skin cells such as collagen and elastin (which are known to be key ingredients in keeping the complexion looking smooth, strong and healthy). As a result, EGF works to create denser, firmer skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, restore skin elasticity, and reduce pore size.

We know what you’re thinking though - a product so powerful would have to be jampacked with upteen ingredients and nasty chemicals? Wrong - it’s water-based and contains a mere 10. Even the EGF (which previously was only produced in E. coli bacteria or extracted from human cells) has been uniquely produced using barley plants, ensuring that every last drop of this sensational serum is of the utmost pure.

So, does it work? A 1000% yes. It’s has an extremely light-weight gel texture that absorbs quickly into skin, leaving the complexion feeling plumped, primed and ready for makeup. Simply apply in the morning on a clean face and neck and allow a good ten minutes before applying anything on top to allow it to fully sink in. Then all you need do is sit back, relax and watch as the years on your face simply melt away...

Bioeffect EGF Day Serum, £110, buy online

