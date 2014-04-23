The serum that turns back the hands of time

23 April 2014
get-the-gloss-nude-adanced-renewal-serum-1

Bare beautiful skin with NUDE’s age-defying Advanced Renewal Serum

We’re going to go right ahead and say it – this is one of the best serums we’ve ever used. Bold claim, we know, but there’s no denying the magical powers of NUDE’s Advanced Renewal Serum.

Since launching, this product has quickly picked up a loyal following and earned its place as a cult beauty product. Its advanced pro-biotic technology locates, repairs and renews skin cells, leaving your skin radiant and youthful.

The serum is incredibly beneficial to the skin and it’s clear that NUDE have really thought about its ingredients. The serum contains polypeptides to produce collagen and renew the skin, battling signs of ageing and leaving you looking healthier by restoring the skin’s vitality. It also contains hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated, and omega 9 to protect it from harmful environmental factors.

The reason that this product is so popular is its instant results – from the first time its lightweight formula melts into your skin, you’ll see more radiance, clarity and strength as your skin comes back to life. Apply 2 or 3 drops to your face every morning and night – its pre-measured pipette means you’ll get the exact amount every time. Over time, the serum will also firm and lift the skin, redefining facial contours and restoring its fresh and youthful appearance. Hydrated, glowing and youthful skin is only a few drops away. Prepare to bare all.

NUDE's Advanced Renewal Serum, £68, is  available from Space NK 


