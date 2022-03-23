The serum your sensitive skin has been waiting for

Judy Johnson 16 January 2015
gtg-beauty-crush-pai-main

Sensitive-friendly and organic brand Pai Skincare has created the ultimate serum for red, angry complexions

When Pai Skincare launches a new product, we sensitive-skinned folk  sit up and take notice. After years of careful research to create the ultimate skin-soothing concoctions, Pai has added two much-needed serums to its offering (one to calm redness, one to target oiliness and blemishes) and the Instant Calm Redness version is a dream for those whose skin flares up at the mere mention of beauty products. 

Formulated with sea aster, a natural ingredient which inhibits the release of the molecules which cause skin to flare, as well as the ever trusted wild oat for its soothing, calming properties, the organic brand has truly excelled itself. "Our Instant Calm Serum was created with a very specific purpose in mind - to help those battling redness and flushing take back control of their skin,” explains Pai’s founder Sarah Brown . "Super-soothing sea aster reduces redness by 27%, while oat keeps skin calm and comfortable.”

Pressing this onto angered, flushed skin has an immediate comforting effect; winter-worn prickly cheeks are quietened and with continued use skin feels more resilient and under control. If your sensitivity displays itself with anger and red rage, negotiate it back to better terms with this new wonder - it could be the start of a beautiful relationship. 

Pai Sea Aster and Wild Oat Instant Calm Redness Serum is £42 and available from  paiskincare.com 


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More