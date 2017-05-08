The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

Back in 2015 a video entitled ‘How the sun sees you’ shot by writer and portrait artist Thomas Leveritt taught us, once and for all, the fundamental importance of wearing suncream - and as Sun Awareness Week kicks off we thought it was high time we watched it again.

Taking to the streets armed with an ultraviolet camera and a bottle of suncream, Tom reveals to shocked strangers the lasting mark left by sunlight on their skin. The video then follows up with a stark demonstration of how sun cream appears under ultraviolet light - and trust us, it's enough to make you want to slather on the SPF right away.

Shocking, sweet and surprisingly touching, this is one video that’s done more for the cause of never skimping on sunscreen than any government warning ever could. The lesson? Well and truly learnt.

Check out the video below and once you're convinced, take a look at our favourite sun creams here