The skincare booster that’ll take your anti-ageing regime up a notch…

Anna Hunter 25 June 2015
paulas-choice

Want to supercharge both your favourite lotions and potions and your skin? This new launch from Paula's Choice takes skincare to another level...

If you’re not familiar with Paula Begoun, you soon will be. A veritable skincare celebrity over in the U.S, she’s fondly known as ‘the Cosmetics Cop’, partly due to her fearlessness and candour when taking on big beauty industry brands, and owing to her open, honest and occasionally brutal product evaluations published in multiple editions of her bestselling book,  Don’t Go To The Cosmetics Counter Without Me .

Her league of fans (significantly Oprah was one of the first) begged her to start her own skincare line, and she subsequently launched Paula’s Choice  in America in 1995. Twenty years later her results driven, high performance skincare range is finally hitting home in the UK, and this new launch epitomises some of the genius behind Paula’s troubleshooting offering.

Paula's Choice Resist Hyaluronic Acid Booster,  £42, may not look as elegant or glamorous perched on your bathroom shelf as other unctions, and it won’t make you smell of roses either, but rest assured that that’s a good thing. Designed to be added to your existing skincare, whether that be a moisturiser, facial oil or serum, the slippery see-through liquid plumps skin with moisture binding hyaluronic acid, smoothing the skin’s texture and offering up optimum hydration to each and every skin type, even sensitive.

It’s an ideal, non-irritating daily addition to your anti-ageing arsenal, and post-use my skin look brighter and clearer; I honestly wasn’t expecting visible results in just a few applications. It does good, it looks good, so who cares if the bottle doesn’t look so hot? This booster is quite the lesson in not judging a book by its cover…

Paula's Choice Resist Hyaluronic Acid Booster,  £42



