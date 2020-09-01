10 skincare capsules that will transform the way you use a serum

3 / 11

Bolt Beauty Glow Don't Shine, £50 for 100 capsules

Great for: Managing shine, blemishes and maskne

Bolt Beauty arrived on the skincare scene in March 2020 and immediately piqued our interest. It was created by former lawyer Lisa Sexton following her desire for high-quality skincare designed to be used on the go. All of Bolt Beauty's range - including a cleanser , a retinol , a moisturiser and a blemish fighter - is in capsule form made from biodegradable seaweed; once you've used the capsule it can be put in your compost bin or dissolved in water. The cleanser is in fact the first such in capsule form.

The Glow Don't Shine capsules are packed with blemish-fighting, oil-reducing ingredients to target imperfections and reduce the appearance of pores, designed to reduce excess oils while simultaneously boosting your glow. Pumpkin seed oil has been selected for its ability to trap in moisture while other nutrients including rosemary, peppermint and clary sage oil act as natural anti-inflammatory agents to reduce redness and even out the complexion.

