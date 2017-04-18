The skincare collection you’ll definitely be able to afford this month

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 April 2017
the-perfume-society-x-latest-in-beauty

Worth over £75 with a price tag of just £22, The Perfume Society and Latest in Beauty’s 10-piece Scented Skincare Collection comes as a treat for senses and salaries alike. Here’s why

If the Bank Holiday weekend has left your bank balance somewhat depleted, the launch of The Perfume Society and Latest in Beauty’s first-ever Scented Skincare collection is certain to serve as the perfect pre-payday treat.

Worth over £75 with a price tag of just £22 (plus P&P), the 10-piece collection boasts products from some of the biggest beauty brands around including Aromatherapy Associates, This Works, Weleda and Aurelia to name but a few. There’s even an Ultrasun Face included, (the only unfragranced product), to celebrate the best of scent-free too.

Enclosed in a free Latest in Beauty makeup bag, here’s a full list of the goodies you’ll be able to find inside:

• FULL SIZE Sukin Detoxifying Clay Masque
• Aromatherapy Associates Renewing Rose Body Cream
• This Works Sleep Plus Trouble Shooter
• Balance Me Collagen Boost Restore and Replenish Face Cream
• Aurelia Aromatic Repair and Brighten Hand Cream
• Rosalena Rock and Rose Face Oil
• MOA Fortifying Green Bath Potion
• Weleda Pomegranate Regenerating Body Lotion
• Amie New Leaf Deep Pore Exfoliating Polish
• Ultrasun Face

MORE GLOSS: The art of layering your scent

Sound appealing? The Scented Skincare Collection is available to buy online here  from today for £22 plus £3.95 P&P. VIP Subscribers can take advantage of free P&P, provided they’re logged in when purchasing. Happy shopping!

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Caroline Hirons skincare range has launched!

From clinic to bathroom cabinet: the sought-after skin doctors masterminding their own product lines

“I had a post-summer mole check and I’m so glad I did”

The best clinic treatments to fight pigmentation – and why now is the perfect time


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set, £11.50

Bershka core oversized blazer, £29.99

Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream, £225

ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, £17

​​ASOS Design boxy oversized grandad blazer, £40

Urban Revivo knitted cardigan, £25.99

More Gloss

Health

NAD+ supplements: are they the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Sponsored

WIN! One of 5 luxury beauty advent calendars and bath oil sets WORTH £410!

Makeup

Going 'out-out'? MUAs give us their ultimate party edits in just 6 products

Beauty

Glossy picks: best new beauty buys this week from £12

Beauty

America's top-selling cleanser has landed in the UK – here's our verdict on it

Makeup

I’ve tried thousands of products and this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face

Beauty

Glossy Picks: new buys for a new month

Skin

Caroline Hirons skincare range has launched!

Explore More