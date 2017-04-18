The skincare collection you’ll definitely be able to afford this month

If the Bank Holiday weekend has left your bank balance somewhat depleted, the launch of The Perfume Society and Latest in Beauty’s first-ever Scented Skincare collection is certain to serve as the perfect pre-payday treat.

Worth over £75 with a price tag of just £22 (plus P&P), the 10-piece collection boasts products from some of the biggest beauty brands around including Aromatherapy Associates, This Works, Weleda and Aurelia to name but a few. There’s even an Ultrasun Face included, (the only unfragranced product), to celebrate the best of scent-free too.

Enclosed in a free Latest in Beauty makeup bag, here’s a full list of the goodies you’ll be able to find inside:

• FULL SIZE Sukin Detoxifying Clay Masque

• Aromatherapy Associates Renewing Rose Body Cream

• This Works Sleep Plus Trouble Shooter

• Balance Me Collagen Boost Restore and Replenish Face Cream

• Aurelia Aromatic Repair and Brighten Hand Cream

• Rosalena Rock and Rose Face Oil

• MOA Fortifying Green Bath Potion

• Weleda Pomegranate Regenerating Body Lotion

• Amie New Leaf Deep Pore Exfoliating Polish

• Ultrasun Face

Sound appealing? The Scented Skincare Collection is available to buy online here from today for £22 plus £3.95 P&P. VIP Subscribers can take advantage of free P&P, provided they’re logged in when purchasing. Happy shopping!

