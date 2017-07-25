The skincare multitaskers that’ll take 2kg off your luggage

6 / 8

Filorga Universal Cream, £30 for 100ml

How many products is it packing? 2 - moisturiser and sunburn soother

Perfect for beach or handbag, this multi-purpose cream’s soothing properties are certain to appeal to the irritation-prone. Containing a sunburn-fighting polysaccharide, a collagen boosting peptide, moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and other skin caring ingredients, it helps to heal and hydrate in equal measure.

Available from September 2017 from Marks and Spencer, lookfantastic.com, feelunique.co.uk, beautybay.com and other leading retailers.