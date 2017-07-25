The skincare multitaskers that’ll take 2kg off your luggage
The best multitasking skincare products
Do you suffer from packing panic? Ah yes, we know it well. Ideally, we’d like to have all bases covered to meet all eventualities - a point seen rather emphatically by the bevy of beauty products found in our suitcases. However, luggage limits often put a halt to our holiday hoarding aspirations and looking back, we could do with making a bit more space for the important stuff, like you know, clothes. A fortnight away from our favourite beauty buys can instil fans with an understandable feeling of fear - if this sounds familiar though, not to worry, we’ve compiled an edit of the best multitasking products around to keep your kgs in check without compromising on quality.
Avene 3 in 1 Make-up Remover, £11.50 for 200ml
How many products is it packing? 2 - a micellar water and milk cleanser
Gentle yet effective, this creamy textured multitasker proves itself especially valuable when it comes to late night makeup removal. Removing foundation , eye makeup and lipstick with surprising ease for a one-step cleanser, skin’s left soft and supple and grease-free to make it a more hardworking alternative to a face wipe.
Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream, £29 for 118ml
How many products is it packing? 4 - a moisturizer, lip balm, eye cream and hair mask
For instant hydration following a hot day in the sun, look no further than this cult all purpose cream that packs a whopping four products into one travel-friendly tub. Melting into a delicious oil when rubbed between palms, its silky texture works wonders on particularly parched areas thanks to its formula containing olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen , propolis and royal jelly. Whether used as a night cream, a hair mask (it’s brilliant on dry ends) or a lip balm, you’ll wake up perfectly quenched. Plus, a little goes a very long way indeed.
Starskin 7-in-1 Miracle Skin Mask Pads, £27
How many products is it packing? 7 - exfoliator, toner, moisturiser, serum, mask, makeup primer and facial massage tool
Claiming to work as a ‘7 second morning mask,’ we were particularly keen to see if this product lived up to its bold seven skincare claims. And it impressed. Leaving skin glowing and supremely well hydrated, the 20 dual-textured pads serve a distinct yet subtle function - the front to massage, tone and exfoliate, the back to moisturise. While we found they worked best as a serum, moisturiser and leave-in mask, they still offer a range of options at your fingertips (with handy finger pouches too) for a useful portable antidote for skin suffering the dulling effects of jet lag .
Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm, £12 for 15ml
How many products is it packing? 3 - targeted moisturiser, lip balm and lip gloss
Small enough to fit into your hand luggage, this pint-sized skin hero serves a high octane dose of hydration when on the go or at altitude. Helping restore sore skin and dry lips back to their pre-flight form, it also comes in particularly useful as a subtle highlighter dabbed on cheekbones to provide a multi-dimensional finishing touch to your powder blush.
Filorga Universal Cream, £30 for 100ml
How many products is it packing? 2 - moisturiser and sunburn soother
Perfect for beach or handbag, this multi-purpose cream’s soothing properties are certain to appeal to the irritation-prone. Containing a sunburn-fighting polysaccharide, a collagen boosting peptide, moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and other skin caring ingredients, it helps to heal and hydrate in equal measure.
Available from September 2017 from Marks and Spencer, lookfantastic.com, feelunique.co.uk, beautybay.com and other leading retailers.
Vichy Normaderm 3-in-1 Scrub, Cleanser & Mask, £12 for 125ml
How many products is it packing? 3 - a scrub, cleanser and face mask
An especially efficient and effective multitasker for oily and acne-prone skin types, this skin clearing cleanser, scrub and mask hybrid is one of our favourites for keeping spots at bay. Its creamy formula leaves skin squeaky clean but soft and its range of uses provides a welcome variety to choose from for a once-a-week treatment that’s perfectly formulated for a fortnight away.
Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer, £30 for 30ml
How many products is it packing? 2 - a primer and a moisturiser
Containing skin barrier-boosting niacinamide and hydration heavyweight hyaluronic acid , this priming spritz helps fill the gap between skincare and makeup quite interestingly. Ideal if you suffer from dry skin in sunnier climes or if you prefer to go moisturiser-free if more oil-prone, it acts as a useful way for helping your makeup stick around between time zones.
